Top homes for sale in Emington

(Emington, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Emington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

32684 North 3200 East Road, Dwight, 60420 5 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Be ready to be impressed! Beautiful five bedroom, three bath home with full basement. Smart home features. Master suite has everything you are looking for- Walk in closet, private balcony and the master bath is straight out of a magazine. Kitchen includes ample cabinets, island, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two fireplaces, open foyer with beautiful staircase. Security camera system will stay. Three car garage. Located on two acres with matures trees, updated landscape and lighting. Roof/gutters 2018. Call today to schedule a tour!

For open house information, contact Lori Bonarek, Lori Bonarek Realty at 815-518-2300

116 Susan Drive, Dwight, 60420 4 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Spacious 4 bedroom home includes cathedral ceiling and cozy fireplace in the living room. Kitchen features oak cabinets, island and table space. First floor master bedroom, three additional bedrooms upstairs along with a bonus room. Unfinished basement and three car garage. Enjoy cool evenings on the deck in the fenced in backyard. Also included is a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Call your REALTOR today!

For open house information, contact Lori Bonarek, Lori Bonarek Realty at 815-518-2300

25035 East 2400 North Road, Odell, 60460 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1954

A unique 3 Acre property situated on the corner of county paved roads 2400 N Rd and 2500 E Rd in Odell, IL. This Country Home is in the Odell Grade School and Pontiac TWP High School District. Formally the Union School and offers 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath, an office, total living area of 3,600 square feet and 800 square feet attached garage that can easily accommodate 4 vehicles. Huge rooms throughout; as you come into the main entry, you come into the hallway/foyer that opens to living room which is next to the master bedroom and office. Just down the hallway this opens to the separate dining room with wood burning stove, updated kitchen with dining area, the refrigerator and double-oven convection stove remain with the property; as you exit the kitchen, the exterior door opens to the back yard and large composite deck. As coming back into the home, just down the hall you enter the rec-room that opens to an adjacent full built-in bar area with marble top and all bar stools negotiable; separate laundry room and two utility rooms. The original school bell still works and the button to activate the bell is located on the wall of the Foyer, you will notice an original wall mount water fountain in the Rec-room by the bar. Updates include windows 2012, Trane furnace 2 stage 2015, Trane furnace w/AC 2 stage with Smart/Remote Thermostat 2017, Well Pressure Tank 2015, All new incoming Pex water lines 2017, New Well Pump 2016/17, Metal Roof re-coated 2019, 16x22 Composite Deck built in 2004. If country living is what you are looking for, this may be the home for you! Horses and other farm animals allowed!!

For open house information, contact William Sole, Sancken Sole Realty at 815-844-4104

308 Linden Street, Dwight, 60420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Dwight School District. Very Nice 3 BDRM 1.75 Bath Brick Ranch Home with Oversized Attached 2.5 Car Garage. 21x15 Livingroom, Separate Dining Room with Patio Doors that open to the Stamped Concrete Patio overlooking the large back yard. 14x11 Kitchen with plenty of counter space, all appliances stay. Separate Laundry room off kitchen with doors to back yard and attached garage. The full bath is next to the two nice size bedrooms with hardwood flooring and the Master Bedroom has a 3/4 bath with walk-in shower. This home is on a crawl space, the furnace and water heater are in the garage for easy access. Don't miss this opportunity to own a solid brick ranch home in a great community. Easy access to Interstate 55 and Amtrak.

For open house information, contact William Sole, Sancken Sole Realty at 815-844-4104