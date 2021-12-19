Check out these homes on the Harper market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper, OR

 2 days ago

(Harper, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Harper. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2993 2Nd Street, Harper, 97906

2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Want to get away from it all?? This is the place for you.. Sits on almost an acre. Fenced. Lots of trees. Detached single car garage (18X20) w/an insulated room. Plus a 30X48 shop w/4 doors, one is an RV Bay. Shop has gravel floor, power and a loft for storage. The house is 1056 sq. ft. with 2 bd., 1 ba. Coved ceilings, new carpet. Large utility room with storage. Covered patio. Metal roof w/ vinyl siding. Sprinkler system in yard w/garden area. Well has a new pressure tank. Nice, clean place ready for new Owners!!

2912 Crowley Rd., Harper, 97906

3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking to get away from it all?? This is the place for you!! Beautiful country setting that comes with a VIEW! 36 acres w/ 10 acres of water right. Irrigated with 15 K-Line pods. New 7.5HP pump. 20X60 Shop. Silo for extra storage. New fences and gates. Garden area. All this backs up to BLM property so you can ride out the gate! Nice home with a daylight basement. 3 bd. 2.5 ba., 2 fireplaces. Covered deck on the front of the house and open deck on the back and side that features the great view of the Valley... Just a great place that has a lot to offer... Call today to view..

