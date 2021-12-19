On the hunt for a home in Timber? These houses are on the market

(Timber, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Timber. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

257 A St, Vernonia, 97064 1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 930 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Spacious Cottage, open kitchen W/oak cabinets, tile counter tops. Family Room with cozy wood stove. Bath with claw foot tub/shower. Lots of period charm. New roof, gutters. COZY WOOD STOVE IN FAMILY ROOM.New electrical panel and much more. Upgrade list available. Light & bright. Seller is active real estate agent in Oregon.

64505 Nehalem Hwy N, Vernonia, 97064 3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,525 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This two story home is the most exceptional unique residences once can imagine. The journey begins in the entry which looks into the living room and beyond into the spacious, sun flooded family room. The residence has 3 generously sized bedrooms, 3 baths and approximately 2,695 square feet. Enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck or family room. Situated on a premium 1.74 acre lot on the Nehalem River giving you expansive views.

