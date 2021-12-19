ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timber, OR

On the hunt for a home in Timber? These houses are on the market

Timber Today
Timber Today
 2 days ago

(Timber, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Timber. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B42uN_0dR5h7dG00

257 A St, Vernonia, 97064

1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 930 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Spacious Cottage, open kitchen W/oak cabinets, tile counter tops. Family Room with cozy wood stove. Bath with claw foot tub/shower. Lots of period charm. New roof, gutters. COZY WOOD STOVE IN FAMILY ROOM.New electrical panel and much more. Upgrade list available. Light & bright. Seller is active real estate agent in Oregon.

For open house information, contact Steve Calhoun, Century 21 Cascade at 503-429-4300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21395426)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8b8X_0dR5h7dG00

64505 Nehalem Hwy N, Vernonia, 97064

3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,525 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This two story home is the most exceptional unique residences once can imagine. The journey begins in the entry which looks into the living room and beyond into the spacious, sun flooded family room. The residence has 3 generously sized bedrooms, 3 baths and approximately 2,695 square feet. Enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck or family room. Situated on a premium 1.74 acre lot on the Nehalem River giving you expansive views.

For open house information, contact DANIEL MAL, MAL & SEITZ at 503-667-1200

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-L21004F)

See more property details

