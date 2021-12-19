Top homes for sale in Willow Creek

(Willow Creek, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Willow Creek will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2 Grouse Berry Court, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Thoughtfully laid out new build on 1.5 acres in Wheatland Meadows Subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located on a beautiful flat lot with awesome views of the Bridger Mountains, Gallatin Range, Tobacco Root Mountains and Elk horn mountains, boasts a open floor plan between the kitchen, dining area and living room, with 12' wide x 8' tall rear sliding glass doors with a great view. A separate master suite, located at the rear of the home with a large walk in closet, tub, separate tiled shower, dual vanities & tiled floor. There are two other bedrooms located at the front of the house and a second full bath. Just off the garage is a large mudroom/ laundry room. The office area is just off the kitchen area with a barn door to close at the end of the day. Plenty of storage closets throughout and large windows to take in all the views Montana has to offer.

715 3Rd Avenue W, Three Forks, 59752 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2000

If you want a rural feel without the drive, this adorable 4BD/2B home on the edge of town of Three Forks is it! This 1500 sq ft home boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Property sits on a HUGE Lot and is beautifully landscaped with underground sprinklers! Home is mid flooring update, ALL flooring convey. Don't miss this affordable chance to be a home owner in this incredible valley. Call today for a showing as this property won't last long!

63 Cherokee Trail, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath home with insulated, finishes triple garage! Home will feature a beautiful covered deck area on main level as well as a full walkout basement and concrete patio. Enjoy the convenience of a main level laundry room and an option to finish out a laundry on the lower level as well! If you are in search of a 1+ acre lot with a quality home check this Westside Trails home out! Finishes such as granite/quartz countertops, flooring and paint color can be selected from a list of options provided by the builder if under contract in time! Westside Trails is an easy 30 minutes drive down I-90 to Bozeman. Butte, Helena and Ennis are all less than an hour away. Canyon Ferry lake is only 30 minutes. Legendary fishing with the Headwaters of the Missouri where the Jefferson, Gallatin, Madison join forces, just 10 minutes away. The town of Three Forks and several legendary restaurants are nearby. Call today! Supplies are limited!

14 Wheatland Meadows Drive, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction home with great access just outside of Three Forks Montana! This home features a large open great room, dining area and kitchen with all kinds of upgrades like tile back splash, granite tops, plank flooring, and a tile fireplace with rustic beam and ship lap touches! This home is just under 1,900 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Also featuring a sizable mud room to kick your gear off in just off the garage! The garage is something to see as well coming in at around 1,100 square feet! Schedule your showing today! Listing agent is an owner.

