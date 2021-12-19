Check out these Milledgeville homes on the market

(Milledgeville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milledgeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

170 Suzanne, Morris Chapel, 38361 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Cute & Cozy home located rural back country road. Country life & privacy approx. 792 sq ft, 2 bdr, 1 bth, nice size living room, kitchen & 2 bath, wrap around porch. Home has it all, Large shop wired, concrete floor. Very nice large dog run/pens for animals. Could be horse stalls or for livestock, 2 nice size sheds, 2.11 ac completely fenced Unrestricted land. Nice shade trees, beautiful year round creek running through this property! If you’re looking to escape the big city life then this could just be it!

For open house information, contact Debbie Mays, 7 Lakes Realty Inc. at 731-967-7412

5265 Winding Ridge, Adamsville, 38310 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This beautiful home will not last long! This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached 2 car garage, detached carport, lots of storage space, tiki bar, above ground pool, large back deck, and much more! Updated style throughout the home with a separate dining room and living room. Peaceful country living with small convenient commute in the city. CALL/TEXT NATHAN FOR PRIVATE SHOWING/INFORMATION 731.432.0769

For open house information, contact Nathan Lilly, Conner Real Estate Jackson at 731-265-6789

3145 Center Point Road, South, Reagan, 38368 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,829 Square Feet | Built in 1982

5 Acres! On Henderson County/Chester County Line. Beautiful setting with spring fed pond. Custom built home. Lots of space with lots of storage. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with formal dining, den or office. Nice walk in shower. Storage building. Natural gas heat. City water. Close proximity to Scotts Hill High School. This one has it all. Nice home, acreage, stocked pond, and conveniently located. Call our Sell Number at 731-249-5376 for more information or to view.

For open house information, contact Linda Lipscomb, RE/MAX Unlimited at 731-249-5376

4115 Henderson, Sardis, 38371 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1969

For sale a Country Home on 2.5 acres. This brick home has a sunroom and 2020 heated square feet. Just outside of Sardis, Tennessee this 3BR 2Ba has lots of room with a den, dining room, living room and sunroom. A detached garage make for a great work shop. The home also includes a storm shelter. Located in rural West Tennessee, it is just 7 miles from the Tennessee River.

For open house information, contact Mike Singleton, McIver Land & Realty at 731-660-5152