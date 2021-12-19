Take a look at these homes on the Auburn market now

(Auburn, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Auburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1008 Pearl St, Harrisville, 26362 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,087 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Ready for immediate occupancy! This home offers 2 BR with space that could be used for a 3rd and 4th BR. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, Pergo flooring, ceramic tile, and hardwood. Newer rear decking overlooking a 24' above ground pool, 16x12 Leonard storage building, and a 2-car attached garage. Yard has fruit trees and beautiful flowers in the summer. Decorative fencing in front. Plenty of storage with pull-down stairs to attic above the garage. Situated near the end of a dead-end street. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. (Rooms: "Other" is half bath)

11444 W Us 33 Highway, Alum Bridge, 26321 3 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1935

12.89 acres along US HWY 33 West of Weston before Leading Creek School. Garage and carport. Old cellar house on property. Furnishings could be neg. This property is priced in AS IS condition.

