ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WV

Take a look at these homes on the Auburn market now

Auburn Dispatch
Auburn Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Auburn, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Auburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOAWY_0dR5gwnp00

1008 Pearl St, Harrisville, 26362

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,087 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Ready for immediate occupancy! This home offers 2 BR with space that could be used for a 3rd and 4th BR. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, Pergo flooring, ceramic tile, and hardwood. Newer rear decking overlooking a 24' above ground pool, 16x12 Leonard storage building, and a 2-car attached garage. Yard has fruit trees and beautiful flowers in the summer. Decorative fencing in front. Plenty of storage with pull-down stairs to attic above the garage. Situated near the end of a dead-end street. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. (Rooms: "Other" is half bath)

For open house information, contact Judy Newbrough, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4338825)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miG39_0dR5gwnp00

11444 W Us 33 Highway, Alum Bridge, 26321

3 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1935

12.89 acres along US HWY 33 West of Weston before Leading Creek School. Garage and carport. Old cellar house on property. Furnishings could be neg. This property is priced in AS IS condition.

For open house information, contact NANCY FURBY, ALL SERVICE REALTY at 304-269-3333

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10141227)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
City
Auburn, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Restaurants#Furnishings#Flowers#Art#Bhhs Professional Realty
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Auburn Dispatch

Auburn Dispatch

Auburn, WV
19
Followers
288
Post
213
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy