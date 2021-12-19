ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, FL

House hunt Palmdale: See what’s on the market now

Palmdale Digest
 2 days ago

(Palmdale, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Palmdale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiEmQ_0dR5gpck00

1168 Turkey Ln, Moore Haven, 33471

2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country Living at its Best! Don't miss your opportunity to own this amazing home on 5 acres! Home offers 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths, and a beautiful front porch overlooking the property and pond. There is a 2400 sq ft Pole Barn with 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment and separate hunter's processing room. The property is fenced for horses or cattle, has a pond, and pin with water for ducks or other livestock. Very mature trees with plenty of shade on those hot summer days. Plenty of room to add a pool! Lake Okeechobee and Glades County Hunt Club are nearby. Plenty of fishing and hunting areas!!! Call today for a showing!! This one will not last long!!!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Lee Biggs, Beck Real Estate at 863-342-4183

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221066322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNVGS_0dR5gpck00

1159 Daniels Rd Se, Moore Haven, 33471

1 Bed 1 Bath | $57,750 | Manufactured Home | 413 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Talk about a fisherman's village paradise nestled under Lake Okeechobee and and the Caloosahatchee River, Sportsman's Village is a 55+ community located in Moore Haven boasting well maintained grounds, clubhouse, tool house, pool house, storage available for your boat, and is pet friendly. So close to the Caloosahatchee river you can walk or take your boat! This park model is a fantastic opportunity priced to sell. Park model is under a detached carport 38ft long 14 ft wide, an additional family room, an extra 310 sq ft directly adjacent to park model can house family dinners, comes with a kitchen, extra fridge and gas range. Immaculate and move in ready on the inside, this 1/1 and perfectly situated to the left just as you enter the park. Don't delay, schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Linda Maldonado, Dyess Real Estate at 863-983-6663

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221055106)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyXo4_0dR5gpck00

442 Avenue N, Moore Haven, 33471

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1987

2 bedroom 2 bath home with 1car garage comes with a brand new kitchen and a fenced in yard. This is the perfect starter home!

For open house information, contact Maribel Gonzalez-Gama, Real Gem Realty LLC at 863-885-4379

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221068942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7MAB_0dR5gpck00

1774 Williams Rd, Moore Haven, 33471

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Manufactured Home | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Nice property in the River Oaks Community of Moore Haven, Fl. known as Ortona. Property consists of 2 lots which could be split and are zoned commercial. Property is on a direct canal with access to the Caloosahatchee River and Okeechoobee Waterway with a 30 foot dock which could be expanded. Golf Cart friendly community with plenty of privacy. Community has privately run (open seasonably) Restaurant/Bar on the main road coming into the community. Great opportunity for someone who would like to get away from it all.

For open house information, contact Al Schoellermann, RE/MAX Gulf Coast Living at 239-693-1959

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221050964)

See more property details

