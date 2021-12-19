Top homes for sale in Mayfield

(Mayfield, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mayfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

104 W Mill St, Wellington, 67152 2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Attached | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This all brick, 1/2 duplex, located on a corner lot is a rare find! The low maintenance brick exterior and small yard is great for anyone looking to downsize but yet do a little gardening if desired. The attached garage is heated and has ample storage and also houses the washer and dryer. The home has been nicely maintained with a newer roof, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom! The other side of the duplex may also become available to sell in the not too distant future. Call today for a private showing!

516 N F St, Wellington, 67152 5 Beds 3 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,201 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wonderfully sized, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located close to downtown and to Lincoln Elementary!!! This house is ideal for a large family or for someone who loves space to entertain! With 2 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bath, and HUGE family room on the second floor, you have space to entertain and let the kids entertain as well! The home has newer luxury vinyl throughout! The large privacy fenced in back yard is a great place to entertain or let the kids play. Call today to see this home! It won't last long at this price!

1024 N H St, Wellington, 67152 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1918

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. It sits on a large corner lot totaling almost 1/2 an acre. Inside you'll find beautiful custom wood work throughout, a large kitchen and dining room with a sunroom. The most unique feature in the home is the lofted master bedroom and bathroom located above the living room. Definitely a must see!!! Call today to set up your private showing.

404 N Poplar St, Wellington, 67152 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This cute bungalow, located in the Eisehower school district is ready to move in! It is a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, large 2 car garage home with a large covered front porch perfect for relaxing on the cool autumn nights. You'll love the large master bedroom that has additional space for an office or sitting area! New HVAC system in 2019! The home has newer laminate and carpet throughout! Call today for your own private showing.

