ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farlington, KS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Farlington

Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 2 days ago

(Farlington, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Farlington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKmKh_0dR5gdHG00

108 S Dittman, Frontenac, 66763

5 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,014 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home built in 2000 is ready for your family! Over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Unique addition added on in 2007 is perfect for a growing family! Also includes a 24x24 shop, 24 ft round above ground pool with deck and concrete patio, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances updated in November 2019. A must see!

For open house information, contact Barbara Koch, PRO X REALTY at 620-249-5767

Copyright © 2021 Pittsburg Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBORKS-1210586)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mSK4_0dR5gdHG00

613 N Summit Street, Girard, 66743

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,699 Square Feet | Built in 1886

$85,000 OBO!!! CASH offers only. Needs lots of TLC but has lots of positives as well. Great Investment potential!!! Highly Motived Seller!!! This Queen Ann Cottage towers 32 ft high & sits on an 1800 sq ft unfinished basement. The house offers the original drapes, lead glass door, stained glass windows, wood floors, mirrors, crystal chandeliers, light fixtures, tin tile roofing and there is so much more. The wiring has been updated to a breaker box. The old broiler face covers the central heating unit to keep with the look of the home. The one-car detached garage is just off of the drive under and had an old rotary in the floor. Sitting on almost 2 acres. Check out this video. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=19fKPVHFzrT

For open house information, contact Sally Davis, DAVIS REAL ESTATE at 620-429-2260

Copyright © 2021 Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OGARMO-204454)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpDVT_0dR5gdHG00

417 S Dittman, Frontenac, 66763

4 Beds 3 Baths | $272,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Amazing transformation for this 4 bdrm, 3bath on a lovely lot. So much is new! Beautiful deck, screened porch, patio & fenced area to enjoy. New paint, carpet, vinyl plank & eng. hdwd floors. Retextured ceilings, refinished & painted kitchen cabinets. New back splash. New coffee bar & 4th bdrm. Elec fireplace in living room. Wdburn fp/gas starter in fam rm. Remodeled bathrooms, gorgeous stairway.

For open house information, contact Sandra Emerson, JIM BISHOP & ASSOCIATES REALTORS at 620-231-4370

Copyright © 2021 Pittsburg Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBORKS-1210737)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCcqG_0dR5gdHG00

305 E Forest, Girard, 66743

2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great investment opportunity a block from the city square! 2 BD/1BA w/ CH/CA,basement. Leased $500/month to month. New metal roof. HUD eligible. Please allow 24 hr notice for showings

For open house information, contact Teresa Wallen, PRO X REALTY at 620-249-5767

Copyright © 2021 Pittsburg Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBORKS-119820)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farlington, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass Windows#Realtors#Hud#Lead Glass#Tlc#Ft High#Davis Real Estate#Hdwd Floors
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Farlington Daily

Farlington Daily

Farlington, KS
9
Followers
298
Post
615
Views
ABOUT

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy