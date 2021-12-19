Take a look at these homes on the market in Farlington

(Farlington, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Farlington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

108 S Dittman, Frontenac, 66763 5 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,014 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home built in 2000 is ready for your family! Over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Unique addition added on in 2007 is perfect for a growing family! Also includes a 24x24 shop, 24 ft round above ground pool with deck and concrete patio, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances updated in November 2019. A must see!

613 N Summit Street, Girard, 66743 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,699 Square Feet | Built in 1886

$85,000 OBO!!! CASH offers only. Needs lots of TLC but has lots of positives as well. Great Investment potential!!! Highly Motived Seller!!! This Queen Ann Cottage towers 32 ft high & sits on an 1800 sq ft unfinished basement. The house offers the original drapes, lead glass door, stained glass windows, wood floors, mirrors, crystal chandeliers, light fixtures, tin tile roofing and there is so much more. The wiring has been updated to a breaker box. The old broiler face covers the central heating unit to keep with the look of the home. The one-car detached garage is just off of the drive under and had an old rotary in the floor. Sitting on almost 2 acres. Check out this video. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=19fKPVHFzrT

417 S Dittman, Frontenac, 66763 4 Beds 3 Baths | $272,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Amazing transformation for this 4 bdrm, 3bath on a lovely lot. So much is new! Beautiful deck, screened porch, patio & fenced area to enjoy. New paint, carpet, vinyl plank & eng. hdwd floors. Retextured ceilings, refinished & painted kitchen cabinets. New back splash. New coffee bar & 4th bdrm. Elec fireplace in living room. Wdburn fp/gas starter in fam rm. Remodeled bathrooms, gorgeous stairway.

305 E Forest, Girard, 66743 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great investment opportunity a block from the city square! 2 BD/1BA w/ CH/CA,basement. Leased $500/month to month. New metal roof. HUD eligible. Please allow 24 hr notice for showings

