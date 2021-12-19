ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, ID

Check out these homes on the Elk City market now

Elk City News Flash
Elk City News Flash
 2 days ago

(Elk City, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elk City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1896 Crooked River Road, Elk City, 83525

1 Bed 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute little cabin perfect for hunting and recreation! Sits at the base of the Nez Perce National Forest and the Frank Church Wilderness.

For open house information, contact Myra Pearce, United Country - Musick & Sons at 208-941-0798

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98822594)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rlNY_0dR5gOET00

2461 Elk Creek Rd, Elk City, 83525

2 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Idaho paradise 10.5 acres with a 2 bedroom 1 bath Cabin that sleeps 10. Covered front deck, beautiful views of the open meadow across the road. Where the Elk and wildlife play. Property is fenced, 30x40 Shop with loft storage area concrete floor, work bench. Covered parking. Private well and septic. Property has 2 large open meadow areas and a nice forested area too. Close to county maintained road. Home is being sold furnished including dishes and linens. Included riding lawn mower, push mower and shop tools. A perfect turn key getaway place. Make your appointment today. Elk City Idaho the last great frontier.

For open house information, contact Betty Cloninger, Idaho Land & Home at 208-935-2001

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98822540)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itXr6_0dR5gOET00

Buffalo Hump, Dixie, 83525

3 Beds 1 Bath | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Located in the Gospel Hump wilderness @ an elevation of 8000ft. The stunning alpine Hump Lake is privately owned and sits right outside the front door of the 1200 sqft main cabin. The 900 sqft 2nd cabin is cozy and both are furnished with all the amenities including hot tubs. Originally, this was several patented gold mining claims. Miles of hiking trails, creeks, meadows, wildlife, fishing, hunting, the outdoor adventures are truly endless. Every direction you look is picture postcard perfect!

For open house information, contact Curtis Hitchcock, Knipe Land Company at 208-345-3163

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98779366)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Elk City, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Church
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Elk City News Flash

Elk City News Flash

Elk City, ID
8
Followers
239
Post
382
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy