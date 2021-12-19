Check out these homes on the Elk City market now

(Elk City, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elk City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1896 Crooked River Road, Elk City, 83525 1 Bed 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute little cabin perfect for hunting and recreation! Sits at the base of the Nez Perce National Forest and the Frank Church Wilderness.

For open house information, contact Myra Pearce, United Country - Musick & Sons at 208-941-0798

2461 Elk Creek Rd, Elk City, 83525 2 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Idaho paradise 10.5 acres with a 2 bedroom 1 bath Cabin that sleeps 10. Covered front deck, beautiful views of the open meadow across the road. Where the Elk and wildlife play. Property is fenced, 30x40 Shop with loft storage area concrete floor, work bench. Covered parking. Private well and septic. Property has 2 large open meadow areas and a nice forested area too. Close to county maintained road. Home is being sold furnished including dishes and linens. Included riding lawn mower, push mower and shop tools. A perfect turn key getaway place. Make your appointment today. Elk City Idaho the last great frontier.

For open house information, contact Betty Cloninger, Idaho Land & Home at 208-935-2001

Buffalo Hump, Dixie, 83525 3 Beds 1 Bath | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Located in the Gospel Hump wilderness @ an elevation of 8000ft. The stunning alpine Hump Lake is privately owned and sits right outside the front door of the 1200 sqft main cabin. The 900 sqft 2nd cabin is cozy and both are furnished with all the amenities including hot tubs. Originally, this was several patented gold mining claims. Miles of hiking trails, creeks, meadows, wildlife, fishing, hunting, the outdoor adventures are truly endless. Every direction you look is picture postcard perfect!

For open house information, contact Curtis Hitchcock, Knipe Land Company at 208-345-3163