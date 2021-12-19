Take a look at these homes on the market in Soda Springs

(Soda Springs, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Soda Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14913 Swiss Lane, Truckee, 96161 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,199 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Wonderful Mtn home with many upgrades.Brand new front Deck & Stairs plus landing & stairs out back by Deck Envy.Brand new driveway. 3 Bdrms,2 Baths,loft, rec room.Spectacular Vault ceilings, recessed lighting.Recently painted interior and exterior,stained Cedar & Pine wood ceilings.Newer appliances Lovely backyard setting for relaxing barbecues.Newer metal roof with mechanical locking joints.High efficiency furnace in 2020,Gas woodstove2019. Wireless AAA Smart Home Alarm system,Brand new flooring throughout

11285 Northwoods Boulevard, Truckee, 96161 2 Beds 2 Baths | $615,000 | Condominium | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This fully remodeled Tahoe Donner condo boasts an open floor plan design with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams with a cozy fireplace and access to a spacious loft area. Enjoy the peaceful views of Bennett Flat open space and easy access to snowshoeing, hiking and evening walks through the meadow right from your back door! This space features three floors with two bedrooms on the main level including the master bedroom with a walk out deck! A must see for homeowners of all types!

1557 Alpine Meadows Road, Alpine Meadows, 96161 5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,990 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Wow! Are you looking for the perfect Alpine Meadows home? Never hassle with ski traffic again, FIRST TRACKS AWAIT YOU with easy access to the base of Alpine Meadows. This timeless chalet design features a great room with soaring windows to take in the extensive views. A shared mudroom allows access to the extensively remodeled 4 bedroom home and the newly completed additional dwelling unit. This is the ideal opportunity for someone who would like to take advantage of the rental income possibilities.

14469 E Reed Avenue, Truckee, 96161 4 Beds 3 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This has been a Donner Lake family retreat for many generations. Enjoy the capturing views from the 3 decks - each provide a different angle and perspective. A delightful cabin featuring vaulted pine ceilings, cathedral windows to bring the outside in. Main level features open kitchen - dining and living area - half bath & laundry. Second story features 3 bedrooms & two baths. Master bedroom & guest bedroom with access to their own deck. Lower level can be accessed from lower street or from the deck area.

