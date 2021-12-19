Take a look at these homes on the market in Soda Springs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Soda Springs, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Soda Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9YN4_0dR5gKhZ00

14913 Swiss Lane, Truckee, 96161

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,199 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Wonderful Mtn home with many upgrades.Brand new front Deck & Stairs plus landing & stairs out back by Deck Envy.Brand new driveway. 3 Bdrms,2 Baths,loft, rec room.Spectacular Vault ceilings, recessed lighting.Recently painted interior and exterior,stained Cedar & Pine wood ceilings.Newer appliances Lovely backyard setting for relaxing barbecues.Newer metal roof with mechanical locking joints.High efficiency furnace in 2020,Gas woodstove2019. Wireless AAA Smart Home Alarm system,Brand new flooring throughout

For open house information, contact Lee Fraser-Shontz, Dickson Realty at 530-587-7444

Copyright © 2021 Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TSBORCA-20212683)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXV8W_0dR5gKhZ00

11285 Northwoods Boulevard, Truckee, 96161

2 Beds 2 Baths | $615,000 | Condominium | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This fully remodeled Tahoe Donner condo boasts an open floor plan design with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams with a cozy fireplace and access to a spacious loft area. Enjoy the peaceful views of Bennett Flat open space and easy access to snowshoeing, hiking and evening walks through the meadow right from your back door! This space features three floors with two bedrooms on the main level including the master bedroom with a walk out deck! A must see for homeowners of all types!

For open house information, contact Tanaya Peck, Coldwell Banker Realty at 530-587-7474

Copyright © 2021 Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TSBORCA-20212791)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywYbU_0dR5gKhZ00

1557 Alpine Meadows Road, Alpine Meadows, 96161

5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,990 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Wow! Are you looking for the perfect Alpine Meadows home? Never hassle with ski traffic again, FIRST TRACKS AWAIT YOU with easy access to the base of Alpine Meadows. This timeless chalet design features a great room with soaring windows to take in the extensive views. A shared mudroom allows access to the extensively remodeled 4 bedroom home and the newly completed additional dwelling unit. This is the ideal opportunity for someone who would like to take advantage of the rental income possibilities.

For open house information, contact Pat Barrett, Coldwell Banker Realty at 530-583-5581

Copyright © 2021 Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TSBORCA-20212719)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6JKd_0dR5gKhZ00

14469 E Reed Avenue, Truckee, 96161

4 Beds 3 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This has been a Donner Lake family retreat for many generations. Enjoy the capturing views from the 3 decks - each provide a different angle and perspective. A delightful cabin featuring vaulted pine ceilings, cathedral windows to bring the outside in. Main level features open kitchen - dining and living area - half bath & laundry. Second story features 3 bedrooms & two baths. Master bedroom & guest bedroom with access to their own deck. Lower level can be accessed from lower street or from the deck area.

For open house information, contact Carmen Carr, Engel & Volkers Truckee at 530-670-0018

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-DDR20212852)

