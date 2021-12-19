ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

From Masks to Book Banning, Conservatives Take on Educators

By Associated Press
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A recent Wyoming school board meeting was yet again packed with opponents of mask mandates when things took an abrupt...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Omicron COVID-19 Variant Found In Wyoming

The first confirmed case of the newer omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an Albany county adult who had recently traveled inside the United States, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health [WDH]. A second Albany county adult is also believed to have the virus,...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Prisons Record 6th COVID-19 Death

According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC), there have now been six inmates who have died due to COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons. At the beginning of December, WDOC reported a fifth death among inmates due to COVID-19, along with an outbreak of the virus at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
K2 Radio

Univ. of Wyoming Looking for New VP of Diversity

The University of Wyoming soon will begin a search for a vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion. With the support of UW’s Board of Trustees, President Ed Seidel says the aim of the nationwide vice president search is to identify a leader to help make the university a more welcoming place for people from all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and experiences.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming GDP Decrease in 2020 was the Worst Since 1987

According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information, Wyoming's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased 8.3% in 2020, while nationally, GDP decreased 2.2%. "The coronavirus pandemic ravaged businesses and households due to government restrictions and demand reduction," said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Gordon Joins 4 States in Letter Over National Guard Vaccine Mandate

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that he and four other Republican governors have signed a letter to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. According to the letter, disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity "are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority."
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Libraries#Conservatives#Ap
K2 Radio

Casper Agrees to Over $2 Million in Opioid Settlement Case

At the Casper city council meeting on Dec. 7, following an executive session, the council voted to approve a settlement reached in a case against manufacturers of opioids and their impact on people across the country. While some of the litigation is still ongoing, John Henely, Casper's city attorney, said...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy