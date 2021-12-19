Check out these homes for sale in Glendale now

(Glendale, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Glendale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2235 E Big Timber Dr, Duck Creek Village, 84762 1 Bed 1 Bath | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Duck Creek Village - Strawberry Pines living quarters with large garage has plenty of acreage in a private location. Experience the enjoyment Cedar Mountain has to offer with endless recreational trails, magnificent scenery, and all four seasons. Living quarters includes kitchen, full bath, and bedroom. New construction and updated features makes for a cozy mountain getaway. Two stall garage has ample room for a variety of vehicles. Corner lot on a private street makes it easy to experience serene mountain living. Year round access with utilities connected and septic tank makes the property usable anytime you'd like to visit. Schedule a showing today, and see what could be yours.

35 S Solitude, Duck Creek Village, 84762 2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This beautiful lot backs up to National Forest and the Virgin Rim Trail! Aspens, pines and wildlife cover this lot. If you have been looking for a solitude, look no further. Water meter and propane tank have been installed. Two clean and well maintained trailers included on this property with working bathrooms, fridge and stoves in both! Storage shed is also conveniently located on the property. Furnishings with the exception of personal items will stay with the property.

455&465 N Swains Creek Rd, Duck Creek Village, 84762 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This mountain home offers a spectacular setting overlooking the Swains Creek valley! Two heavily-wooded lots, a prime location bordering national forest, and a view that goes on forever -- all reasons this is a remarkable opportunity for anyone looking for a cabin in Southern Utah. The home features three bedrooms, two full baths, dramatic vaulted architecture, ceiling fans throughout, a well-designed kitchen, and a 685-sq.ft. deck for enjoying the views. Swains Creek Pines is a sought-after family community in Duck Creek offering a fishing pond, club house, picnic areas, and horse pastures. (No vacation rentals are allowed, which reduces the increased traffic that comes with short-term visitors.) It's a lush Alpine area, filled with dramatic birds, deer, elk and may other kinds of wildlife. Peaceful nights are perfect for star-gazing. Meanwhile, the secluded location is just minutes from Duck Creek Village with restaurants, shops and many services. The best of both worlds! Schedule a tour today!

Wbald Eagle Cir. Lot9,10,11,12, Duck Creek, 84762 1 Bed 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 300 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Great Mountain property There are 4 parcels to create 2.66 acres. Developed structures on lot 10. The cabin is 10X30 and has 1 bedrm, a half bath and living room. The detached bathhouse is 8x10 and has a sink, toilet and shower. The kitchen is detached with propane stove/fridge and a sink. There is a 20x24 shop and a small storage shed. Holding tanks for sewer and water. 2 solar panels and Gen.

