Check out these homes for sale in Whiting now

(Whiting, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Whiting. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

19102 K-9 Hwy, Whiting, 66552 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Country living at its best! 3 Bed, 2.5 bath with multiple outbuildings (2 with water, heat & air), on paved road, all on 4.35+/- acres! Beautiful countryside, mature trees, fencing, barn and views you will fall in love with. Home has had a lot of updates that you will appreciate. Large country kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, updated baths, recently added vinyl siding, thermal pane windows, roof, heat pump, air conditioner and more. Work from home? The area just got Fiber Optics! Call today to view!

For open house information, contact Mary Froese, NextHome Professionals at 785-969-3447,7852748211

322 W 17Th Street, Horton, 66439 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Charming 2 bedroom, bath home in the heart of Horton Kansas. This property sits on a large corner lot perfect for building your dream home in the future. The carport is a great addition to the property, room for more than one car, or it can even provide shade for a picnic table. Don't wait to take a look at this property it could be gone tomorrow.

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

316 George St, Effingham, 66023 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Full two story home with full basement, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, LR, DR, Utility Rm, Attic, open stairway, back deck, 2 car detached garage, large yard. Home is maintained on outside in excellent manner, inside decor is 1980's style.

For open house information, contact Stephen Caplinger, Stranger Creek Realty at 913-833-4835

21010 R4 Rd, Holton, 66436 5 Beds 3 Baths | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,829 Square Feet | Built in 2000

OPPORTUNITY AWAITS! This property is nothing short of amazing! Boasting just shy of 80 acres, two ponds (one stocked), income producing property - hay ground/pasture, timber and several wooded draws, pole barn, ranch style home with 3bd/+2 non conforming bedrooms (no egress), 3 baths, Custom Woods cabinetry, full kitchen in the basement fantastic for those large gatherings! Covered/screened in porch overlooking your wooded back yard and the perfect spot for coffee and watching wildlife! 2 car detached shop with workshop, heat and window air. The perfect set up!

For open house information, contact Constance Fox, Kellerman Real Estate at 785-364-2000