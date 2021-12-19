ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Officials investigate fire, possible home invasion at Marshall County superintendent’s house

By Samson Tamijani, Zach Hester
 2 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Officials are investigating a massive house fire at the home of Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley as a possible home invasion.

Wigley’s home, located on Wesley Chapel Road, caught fire on Friday and despite fire crews’ efforts, the home was ruled a total loss.

The scene on Saturday showed the home mostly reduced to smoldering rubble.

“They’re working it right now,” Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims told News 19. “They’re out there working the scene with the fire marshals and the arson task force. We don’t know anything beyond that right now.”

Neighbors told News 19 off-camera they’re sad at the possibility that someone “would target a family who always helped others.”

This is a developing story .

Crews rescue dog at bottom of ravine in north Alabama

KILLEN, Ala (AP) — Crews using ropes and a stretcher at night to traverse a 300-foot ravine in north Alabama rescued a dog that had fallen to the bottom. The Killen Fire Rescue shared a message about the operation on its Facebook page. It says members were contacted by police in St. Florian about 7 […]
Family speaks of shock, devastation after three siblings killed in crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) In one night, the lives of several families has been changed forever. The Simmons family is still trying to hold on after losing three loved ones in what they described as “too soon.” 20-year-old Lindy Simmons, 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 17-year-old Christopher Simmons were the youngest in the family. News Ten […]
Opelika Police: Shopper shoots her own foot after dropping gun in store

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating an accidental discharge of a firearm inside a crowded store that led to a woman shooting herself in the foot. Monday afternoon, Opelika police say a woman apparently dropped her gun inside the TJ Maxx at the Tiger Town shopping center. The weapon accidentally discharged, striking her […]
Mobile Police respond to domestic violence, find stolen tow truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call when they discovered a stolen tow truck. The domestic violence called was in the area of Brandy Lane on Monday, Dec. 20. The officers discovered that Michael Langley, 38, was in possession of a tow truck that was not registered to […]
