On the hunt for a home in Onslow? These houses are on the market

(Onslow, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Onslow than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6945 70Th, Wyoming, 52362 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Check out this acreage just off the pavement south of Wyoming, IA. The interior of the home is unfinished and being offered 'as-is'. If you are looking for a reasonably priced home on 5 acres this could be it. The home has a new roof, windows and siding. The electrical service has been updated so some of the major updates are completed. The property offers a grass field that could be pastured and some timber. There is a 22x32 shed. Buyers should verify any information, measurements and dimensions regarding the property.

For open house information, contact Charles Schwager, East Iowa Real Estate at 563-652-0000

3675 67Th, Baldwin, 52207 4 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,054 Square Feet | Built in 1923

This home has a peaceful setting with lots of trees not far off the paved road. There is a large living room, bath, dining room, kitchen, one bedroom and enclosed porch on the main level. The home has much character with hardwood floors throughout and built in storage. A nice place in the country. Buyers should verify any measurements and square footage.

For open house information, contact Charles Schwager, East Iowa Real Estate at 563-652-0000

1226 105Th Street, Baldwin, 52207 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This is the property you have been waiting for! This 2014 custom built ranch home provides private country living on a hard surfaced road with wooded scenery and wild life all year round. Inside this wonderful home you will find a bright open kitchen with a walk-in pantry, island, and great views out your window, a large master bedroom with large ensuite and walk in closet. The home features a 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large deck and finished basement perfect for entertaining, geothermal heating and cooling, concrete storm shelter, an attached 2 stall garage above and an additional 2 stall lower garage in back. But wait.... outside you will find a 48x48 with attached 48x32 outbuilding complete with in-floor heat, bathroom, car lift, air compressor system, tire changer and everything you need for the best man cave ever. The land is beautiful and has had over 11,300 trees planted, has a small stream, and wildflowers. 31 acres MOL will give you plenty of room to play!

For open house information, contact Lesley Caven, EXP REALTY, LLC. at 833-835-5566

1409 Se Langworthy, Cascade, 52033 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful townhouse in Cascade. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, master suite. Move in ready.

For open house information, contact Brian Gavin, Remax Advantage at 563-588-3078