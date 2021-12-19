ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Sharon? These houses are on the market

(Sharon, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sharon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN7DS_0dR5g08I00

726 Nw 100 Ave, Attica, 67009

2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Cozy charming country well maintained. This small country home has it all. Well water and city water. All weather road. 1 1/2 mail from town. Partially fenced, solid oak floors, metal roof, white fence. A must see.

For open house information, contact Ken Patterson, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-602417)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVURn_0dR5g08I00

210 Kiowa, Attica, 67009

4 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1940

4 Bedroom home on large lot in Attica, KS. House has a lot of updates and will make a great home.

For open house information, contact Brandon Gerber, Gerber Auction & Real Estate at 620-842-4077

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10925581)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeH4a_0dR5g08I00

609 N Walnut St, Medicine Lodge, 67104

3 Beds 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Quaint home situated on a beautiful corner location--Lots of living space ALL ON ONE LEVEL! All the rooms are very spacious and offer so much character! Main floor offers very nice living room that is open to formal dining room. There are three bedrooms with closets which can be used for other purposes such as office, parlor, or den! They are adjacent to living room and formal dining room and connect to each other as well. Main bathroom is extremely roomy! So much storage plus a claw footed tub/shower! Kitchen has been updated with the luxuries of built in dishwasher, disposal, nice counter space but also the "vintage" is still there! Adjacent to kitchen is basement access, glassed in porch, and bonus room with closet that is also being used as the laundry. Glassed in sun porch gives access to side and back yard and the detached one car garage. Basement is partial and unfinished but houses the HVAC unit and hot water heater. This home offers so much historic character--transom windows, pocket doors, beautiful woodwork throughout, and architectural windows! Call Starla 620-672-1715 to see this today!

For open house information, contact Starla Elliott, CENTURY 21 GRIGSBY REALTY at 620-672-5544

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRKS-44563)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ow3DJ_0dR5g08I00

600 N. Walnut, Medicine Lodge, Ks, 67104

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Attached | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Here is an updated 3BR/2Bath home with a basement that offers privacy in a great neighborhood. This home sits well off of the street and has a very nice fenl!ced in back yard with a small storage shed. The long driveway and detached garage offer ample off street parking. Updates include siding, roof, central heat and air, flooring, and some windows, all withing the last 3 years. The main floor of the home has a nice sized living room with new flooring and a fireplace with insert. There is a wonderful dining room off of that, as well as two bedrooms, a bathroom, and the kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with all major appliances. There is an additional bedroom in the basement that has a small recording studio/gaming room built off of it. A nice bathroom with shower and also the utility room are located here as well. You will also love having a large family room to enjoy in your basement as well! This is an affordable 3 BR/2 Bath that you can move right into. In this market, that can be hard to find. Don't let this one get away, call now!

For open house information, contact Jed Hill Great Western Auction and Realty, LLC

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11036638)

See more property details

Comments / 0

