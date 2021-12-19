Delmita-curious? These homes are on the market

(Delmita, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Delmita. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3626 Tecate, Edinburg, 78541 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful 2 Story Home of 4 bedrooms and 2 & 1/2 baths, 1 Diningroom, and 1 Livingroom as well as a rear storage room in the back. Close to Montecristo which runs East to West. There are schools less than 5 minutes away from this listing. There are as follows: Elementary School (Eisenhower Elementary), Middle School (Memorial Middle School), and High School (Economedes High School) are less than 0.25 miles away as well as College (UTRGV) which is 1.0 mile(s) away from this listing. Owner's installed Brand New Roof in June 2021 (Home & Utility Room)(30 Year Shingles).

For open house information, contact Osiris Breiter, Mcallen Rgv Real Estate at 956-254-0707

5625 Nardo, Edinburg, 78541 2 Beds 1 Bath | $117,500 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2000

For Sale is a wonderful Investment property. Perfect for your new future home or Rental property. Move in Ready. Home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath New Modern Appliances. Home is on 10th St near Monte Cristo. Its a wonderful home looking for the perfect people. Give me a call.

For open house information, contact Roy Sawyer, Century 21 Muniz Realty at 956-878-8154

522 Van Week, Edinburg, 78541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOVE IN READY! This completely REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, sits on a CORNER lot. Metal roof is 2 yrs. old, the AC is 1 yr old, New Water heater, New plumbing in attic, New doors, New ceiling fans, New light fixtures, New tile floor throughout the home and freshly painted walls. Kitchen and bathrooms have new cabinets and granite counters. Great first home in an established neighborhood. Easy access to Highway, short distance from UTRGV, shopping, movies and restaurants. No details have been spared to make this a fabulous house. Step outside and enjoy the backyard for all those gatherings with family and friends. Schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Angela Navarrete, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377

411 Fm 2844, Delmita, 78536 3 Beds 4 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,020 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Fantastic custom build home that sits on 18.96 acres. You will fall in love with the beautiful custom build in kitchen that has a large window that overlooks a Palapa and Pond. Open living concept makes the large dining and living room area easy to entertain many guests. The master suite is large and has a sitting area with a large window that overlooks the back of the property. The master bathroom has a double vanity, a powder area, and walking closet. Come see this beautiful home and fall in love with country living. When sellers purchased the property it consisted of 8 deeds in total. Each deed is 2.34acres. The following are the Property ID Numbers in STARR county: 00890-55000-00100-000100 00890-55000-00100-000110 00890-55000-00100-000120 00890-55000-00100-000130 00890-55000-00100-000140 00890-55000-00100-000150 00890-55000-00100-000160 00890-55000-00100-000170

For open house information, contact Erika Quintanilla, Mary Lou Henry Real Estate at 956-631-3400