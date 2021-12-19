Check out these homes on the Winnett market now

(Winnett, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Winnett. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

104 E Rowley, Winnett, 59087 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,116 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Unique property located close to central Montana Hunting. This home boasts bamboo flooring and recently updated cabinetry with soft-touch closure. One level living with kitchen, dining, two bedrooms, a bath, and a half, laundry/utility room all on one floor with fiber Optics. Central Vac and intercom add convenience and a large den/workspace is provided between the garage and living space. Additionally, the expansive basement with open floor plan family/bonus room, oversized pantry, non-egress bedroom, and office (ask agent for details) provide space for both game and media rooms. Two car attached garage; steel-framed shop, concrete floor, large mezzanine 200 amp power, and 14' door; 32x48 pole barn with two 14' doors and 12-foot full-length lean-to (all highly secured) you have plenty of room for toys and vehicles. Generator ready. Special financing available (see agent for details)

For open house information, contact Shawn Johnston, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005

211 W Geis Street, Winnett, 59087 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,945 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Grab this great location in the middle of some of the best hunting in Montana. This three bedroom home boasts a den, large family room, and and open floor plan. The addition of a large mud room allows you a great place to get in out of the cold while transitioning into your home. This home includes a new dishwasher as of 2020 new windows throughout in 2016, new roof in 2016 and new gutters in 2017 and a New Furnace . The garage door on the shop was replaced in 2018, Newly Painted in summer of 2021. Internet is fiber Optic, allowing you to work remotely or enjoy gaming. The kitchen has a skylight that opens and brings in lots of natural light and fresh air. Interior photos to come.

