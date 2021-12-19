Check out these homes for sale in San Simeon now

(San Simeon, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Simeon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

361 Gaines Street, Cambria, 93428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Stylized beach house is only two short blocks to the sea. Located smack in the middle of Cambria’s Marine Terrace neighborhood you can enjoy an ocean view, easy access to the tide pools, surf, beach and bluff trails of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. The modern exterior architecture is enhanced with beachy horizontal wood siding and walls of glass. The ocean view deck above the garage and extra landscaped lot gives you the outdoor space you desire to relax in the beach climate. The property is comprised of two and a half level lots. Inside, the home has a high ceilinged living room, extra tall windows keeping the air light and bright, and a slate fireplace keeping things cozy. Access to the deck is through the living room. The dining area and kitchen are open to the living room. A door from the galley style kitchen leads you out to the amazing gardens and deck. Upstairs, the primary suite has a sitting area, two large closets and bathroom. Downstairs are two more bedrooms, an office, laundry closet and bathroom. The home has new interior paint. This alluring beach home beckons you in to experience its charm and location.

260 Kendall Lane, Cambria, 93428 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,965,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,501 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This amazing home is located on a no outlet street, with almost no traffic, only six homes up from Moonstone Beach, with Panoramic White Water Ocean Views, with Great Surfing and Great Restaurants just a short walk away, this home is on five lots with two APN numbers, when you pull into the Stamped Concrete Driveway, welcome to the Skippers Cove, as you open the front door you will be amazed by the Foyer with a Fountain and Sitting Area, downstairs is also a Indoor Laundry, Bathroom, Guest Room, and Sun Room, with a 429 s/f Basement off of it, next when you head upstairs, you will notice the Honey Red Oak Tongue and Groove Flooring, throughout, Wood Ceilings, Fireplace, Dining Room, and a Kitchen with Ocean Green Granite Countertops, Copper Farm House Sink, There is a rolling island AND hutch, Alder Knotty Wood, Shaker Beadboard Cabinetry, Soft Close Drawers Copper Knob/Pulls, and Stainless Steel Appliances, next you go up a few steps and you will find another Den, Family Room, and huge MASTER SUITE it has a Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Dressing Area, Bath Area, and Outside Deck, all upstair Windows have awesome ocean views, if you love SUNSETS, CRASHING WAVES, OCEAN AIR, HURRY.

520 Drake Street, Cambria, 93428 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,649,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,845 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Gorgeous ocean views throughout this spacious 4 bed/3 ½ bath home overlooking the Marine Terrace neighborhood! First time on the market, this home was thoughtfully designed and has been well-maintained by the seller. The main living level includes the living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings and ocean view decks, kitchen, half bath and oversized two-car garage. The roomy master suite is upstairs and offers two decks with ocean views and a large walk-in closet. The other upstairs bedroom would also make for a great office or nursery. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of them ensuite, on the lower level along with the laundry room. A laundry chute from the upper floors makes doing laundry that much easier. Both downstairs bedrooms have sliding doors to an ocean view deck. Situated on an oversized corner lot, the front and side yards feature drought-tolerant, deer-resistant landscaping while the terraced backyard offers a protected space for more intensive gardening. Trailheads to the Fiscalini Ranch Open Space are nearby. Call List Agent, Lynn Taylor, at 805/703-3953 for your personal showing.

2415 Wilcombe Drive, Cambria, 93428 2 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Quaint Cambria Cottage! Nestled among the Pines in the desirable Lodge Hill area of Cambria! 'Oak Tree Cottage' is ~1128 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms situated on a ~3500 square foot lot! There is a generously sized bedroom and bathroom on the main/ground floor level, offering single level living. Upstairs is a large bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom. The kitchen, dining area, and living room are open to each other and offer a spacious feeling, with a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The garage has been converted to office space, and is easily accessed through the house. This area is not included in the square footage. Newer roof and furnace. Professional photos coming by November 11. This property is coming soon with showings beginning November 12, 2021!

