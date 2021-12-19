Take a look at these homes on the Sharon Grove market now

(Sharon Grove, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sharon Grove than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11344 S Us Hwy 431, Lewisburg, 42256 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very nice 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a walkout basement! This home sits in the middle of Dunmor and is between Russellville and Central City and only 4 miles from Shady Cliff restaurant and marina. This home is in move in ready condition and is in a beautiful rural sitting on approx. 1 acre lot.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Smotherman, Country Wide Realty at 270-726-1600

408 E Main St., Elkton, 42220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1860

Beautiful Colonial home with 4 bdrm, 2 bath, large family room with gas log fireplace, beautiful foyer wit cherry staircase, large dining room that walks out to a patio, also features a above ground pool. Come with appliances, and very tastefully decorated. It has a new roof.

For open house information, contact JOHN SISCO, CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE & AUCT at 270-265-9744

890 Veterans Way, Morgantown, 42216 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Great location! Less than one mile from I-165 three bedroom two bathroom brick home. Fenced backyard, blacktop driveway, carport with storage , outbuilding, and so much more all setting on a half acre.

For open house information, contact A.J. Woosley, American Land & Farm, LLC at 270-392-1170

4443 Anderson Store Road, Lewisburg, 42256 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful country setting. Open floor plan with full basement/garage. Selling as is.

For open house information, contact Lisa Masson, Haley Auctions and Realty at 270-726-2900