Take a look at these homes on the Sharon Grove market now
(Sharon Grove, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sharon Grove than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Very nice 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a walkout basement! This home sits in the middle of Dunmor and is between Russellville and Central City and only 4 miles from Shady Cliff restaurant and marina. This home is in move in ready condition and is in a beautiful rural sitting on approx. 1 acre lot.
Beautiful Colonial home with 4 bdrm, 2 bath, large family room with gas log fireplace, beautiful foyer wit cherry staircase, large dining room that walks out to a patio, also features a above ground pool. Come with appliances, and very tastefully decorated. It has a new roof.
Great location! Less than one mile from I-165 three bedroom two bathroom brick home. Fenced backyard, blacktop driveway, carport with storage , outbuilding, and so much more all setting on a half acre.
Beautiful country setting. Open floor plan with full basement/garage. Selling as is.
