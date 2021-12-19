ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Grove, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Sharon Grove market now

Sharon Grove Today
Sharon Grove Today
 2 days ago

(Sharon Grove, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sharon Grove than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEr1t_0dR5fwlc00

11344 S Us Hwy 431, Lewisburg, 42256

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very nice 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a walkout basement! This home sits in the middle of Dunmor and is between Russellville and Central City and only 4 miles from Shady Cliff restaurant and marina. This home is in move in ready condition and is in a beautiful rural sitting on approx. 1 acre lot.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Smotherman, Country Wide Realty at 270-726-1600

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20214828)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0JN9_0dR5fwlc00

408 E Main St., Elkton, 42220

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1860

Beautiful Colonial home with 4 bdrm, 2 bath, large family room with gas log fireplace, beautiful foyer wit cherry staircase, large dining room that walks out to a patio, also features a above ground pool. Come with appliances, and very tastefully decorated. It has a new roof.

For open house information, contact JOHN SISCO, CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE & AUCT at 270-265-9744

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35452)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtAJ2_0dR5fwlc00

890 Veterans Way, Morgantown, 42216

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Great location! Less than one mile from I-165 three bedroom two bathroom brick home. Fenced backyard, blacktop driveway, carport with storage , outbuilding, and so much more all setting on a half acre.

For open house information, contact A.J. Woosley, American Land & Farm, LLC at 270-392-1170

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20215165)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWtf6_0dR5fwlc00

4443 Anderson Store Road, Lewisburg, 42256

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful country setting. Open floor plan with full basement/garage. Selling as is.

For open house information, contact Lisa Masson, Haley Auctions and Realty at 270-726-2900

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20214188)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Russellville, KY
City
Sharon Grove, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Central City, KY
City
Dunmor, KY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Shady Cliff#Country Wide Realty#American Land Farm#Llc
Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove, KY
47
Followers
298
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy