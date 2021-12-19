Middle Brook-curious? These homes are on the market

(Middle Brook, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Middle Brook will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

109 Briarwood Lane, Ironton, 63650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Take a look at this 3 bedroom home at the end of a dead end street. Nice size living room that's open to the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinets. The kitchen walks out onto the 12x12 screened in porch that over looks the private, fenced backyard with plenty of room for kids to play. Down stairs there is a large family room with cedar walls and a large cedar closet, a sleeping area and a full bath. House is in a quiet, private setting at the end of a dead end street. You must see to appreciate this home in Ironton.

10930 Webster Road, Caledonia, 63631 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,556 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This breath-taking home sits on over 7.5 acres and is tucked back into the trees for the privacy. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a full finished basement, with large family room and a sleeping area too. Home has many updates, including new kitchen, large over sized car port, multiple living areas, and so much more. This home has over 5000 sqft of finished living space. Don't wait to schedule your showings this one will not be available long.

596 Country Ln 359, Lesterville, 63654 5 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Diamond in the rough in need of a little fixing up. This charming home with a little TLC could be that perfect weekend or year round home. Just 2 minutes from the Black River and the Town of Lesterville. If you like and older home this is the one for you. Close to Mark Twain and the Beautiful Black River. Seller will pay for new septic system. Owner says bring all offers.

727 County Rd 32, Middlebrook, 63656 1 Bed 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Old Post Office building, has been updated for living and office area. New Heating and Colling System. Kitchen has been added. There is a bathroom set up. Shower kit is there but not installed. Front part of building was used for office/storage. Fenced in back yard. Arcadia Valley school district. Security camera system set up.

