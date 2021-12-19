ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leopold, MO

Check out these homes for sale in Leopold now

Leopold News Watch
Leopold News Watch
 2 days ago

(Leopold, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leopold than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qece9_0dR5fpaX00

0 Rr 2 Box 2770, Marble Hill, 63764

2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking for seclusion? Deer hunting on your own land? A shop? You found it!This 1260 sq ft home built in 2005 has everything you need. Including a two car garage, master bathroom, gas fireplace, 2 sources of heat (one including heat), gas stove and all on one level. You will enjoy privacy and a great shop with concrete floors and electricity. Make this property yours by calling today to set up a showing!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Dillick, EXP Realty, LLC at 224-176-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21075498)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UR2SU_0dR5fpaX00

23623 State Hwy 25, Advance, 63730

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1959

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath large home, 1,866 sq ft. House needs work, needs new roof, fascia, gutters, and updating inside. Very nice yard. Heated with hardy 120 BTU outdoor wood-burner. House seems sound. Few spots in floor and chimney need repair. 30x40 shop building built in 1995 (really nice).

For open house information, contact James Cox, Realty Executives Edge at 335-811-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21068900)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQaKT_0dR5fpaX00

23799 State Highway Oo, Marble Hill, 63764

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,718 Square Feet | Built in 1982

You've been looking for it, and here it is! 33+- acres of almost all tree covered ground, a private stocked pond, and a large four bedroom three bath home, with a three car attached garage. Additionally, you'll find a fully finished walk out basement, with two more non egress rooms that can be used as bedrooms. As far as the owner knows, the trees haven't been timbered in a long long time. So call today to make your appointment and see this fabulous house! You'll be pleasantly surprised at the 20+ foot tall ceilings in the living room, which also has a wood burning fireplace. And lets not forget that all of the appliances stay, including the washer and dryer. Septic and a well are on the property, plus a whole house generator are included, (but youll need to hook up the generator) So come enjoy country living at its finest!

For open house information, contact Keasha Drury, Worth Clark Realty at 222-006-5

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21083654)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Leopold, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exp Realty#Llc#House
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Leopold News Watch

Leopold News Watch

Leopold, MO
16
Followers
317
Post
606
Views
ABOUT

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy