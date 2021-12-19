Check out these homes for sale in Leopold now

(Leopold, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leopold than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

0 Rr 2 Box 2770, Marble Hill, 63764 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking for seclusion? Deer hunting on your own land? A shop? You found it!This 1260 sq ft home built in 2005 has everything you need. Including a two car garage, master bathroom, gas fireplace, 2 sources of heat (one including heat), gas stove and all on one level. You will enjoy privacy and a great shop with concrete floors and electricity. Make this property yours by calling today to set up a showing!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Dillick, EXP Realty, LLC at 224-176-1

23623 State Hwy 25, Advance, 63730 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1959

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath large home, 1,866 sq ft. House needs work, needs new roof, fascia, gutters, and updating inside. Very nice yard. Heated with hardy 120 BTU outdoor wood-burner. House seems sound. Few spots in floor and chimney need repair. 30x40 shop building built in 1995 (really nice).

For open house information, contact James Cox, Realty Executives Edge at 335-811-1

23799 State Highway Oo, Marble Hill, 63764 4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,718 Square Feet | Built in 1982

You've been looking for it, and here it is! 33+- acres of almost all tree covered ground, a private stocked pond, and a large four bedroom three bath home, with a three car attached garage. Additionally, you'll find a fully finished walk out basement, with two more non egress rooms that can be used as bedrooms. As far as the owner knows, the trees haven't been timbered in a long long time. So call today to make your appointment and see this fabulous house! You'll be pleasantly surprised at the 20+ foot tall ceilings in the living room, which also has a wood burning fireplace. And lets not forget that all of the appliances stay, including the washer and dryer. Septic and a well are on the property, plus a whole house generator are included, (but youll need to hook up the generator) So come enjoy country living at its finest!

For open house information, contact Keasha Drury, Worth Clark Realty at 222-006-5