On the hunt for a home in Bly? These houses are on the market
(Bly, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bly will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Don't miss out on this great opportunity. Get away from the city and enjoy the great outdoors. This nice house on 20 acres could be your permanent residence or a great vacation home. This 2 bedroom and 2 bath home, with an office has so much potential. It has vaulted ceilings, which make this home extra spacious. A large wooden deck is attached to the back of the home. It also has 800 square foot garage, shed and pump house. This home also has 2 wells. Call for appointment, this is a must see.
For open house information, contact Rick Batsell, Keller Williams at 541-913-2302
Well maintained and ready to move in. 3 bedroom 2 bath home on an acre lot. Home comes partially furnished and is being sold as-is. Third bedroom is small and accessed through the master, would make a great office or nursery.
For open house information, contact Michelle Blackmore, Century 21 Showcase, Realtors at 541-281-2184
What amazing views of the Spague River Valley from your covered front deck. This 2154 sq ft custom home sits on 40 acres. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a 2 car attached garage. There are vaulted ceilings throughout and a very open floor plan. The kitchen has all the top-of-the-line Thor appliances and a massive island with a breakfast bar. The heating and air are zoned and there is a tankless hot water heater. The home is equipped with a backup generator if for whatever reason you lose power. There is a greenhouse, several outbuildings, and an orchard. Although the property feels very secluded, it is not far off of the paved roa
For open house information, contact Don W Downing, Keller Williams at 541-913-2302
