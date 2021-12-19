On the hunt for a home in Bly? These houses are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Bly, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bly will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

16880 Fishhole Creek Road, Bly, 97622

2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Don't miss out on this great opportunity. Get away from the city and enjoy the great outdoors. This nice house on 20 acres could be your permanent residence or a great vacation home. This 2 bedroom and 2 bath home, with an office has so much potential. It has vaulted ceilings, which make this home extra spacious. A large wooden deck is attached to the back of the home. It also has 800 square foot garage, shed and pump house. This home also has 2 wells. Call for appointment, this is a must see.

For open house information, contact Rick Batsell, Keller Williams at 541-913-2302

56308 Whitmore Street, Bly, 97622

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Well maintained and ready to move in. 3 bedroom 2 bath home on an acre lot. Home comes partially furnished and is being sold as-is. Third bedroom is small and accessed through the master, would make a great office or nursery.

For open house information, contact Michelle Blackmore, Century 21 Showcase, Realtors at 541-281-2184

28103 Chocktoot Drive, Beatty, 97621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,154 Square Feet | Built in 2017

What amazing views of the Spague River Valley from your covered front deck. This 2154 sq ft custom home sits on 40 acres. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a 2 car attached garage. There are vaulted ceilings throughout and a very open floor plan. The kitchen has all the top-of-the-line Thor appliances and a massive island with a breakfast bar. The heating and air are zoned and there is a tankless hot water heater. The home is equipped with a backup generator if for whatever reason you lose power. There is a greenhouse, several outbuildings, and an orchard. Although the property feels very secluded, it is not far off of the paved roa

For open house information, contact Don W Downing, Keller Williams at 541-913-2302

