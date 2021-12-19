Top homes for sale in Everglades City

(Everglades City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Everglades City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

37 Amethyst Avenue, Naples, 34114 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This Charming well loved and meticulously maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath modular home is located in desirable Enchanting Shores. Enchanting Shores is a 55 plus boating community with Gulf access if you are a boater. There are also Tennis courts, Bocce courts , a Club house and a Community pool. The Clubhouse features entertainment, numerous club activities and social events. New windows have been installed. Storm shutters . his Home is being offered furnished ready to move in. The large workshop/laundry room is located right in your home. Enjoy cooking in the bright spacious kitchen. Family room with electric fireplace. Grab your suitcase and come relax in your large screened lanai or head out to the gulf from your community dock and enjoy a sunset cruise. Located close to Marco Island and all Naples has to offer.

9 Salinas Dr, Naples, 34114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Manufactured Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1986

3 Bedrooms 2 Baths New Kitchen,New Windows Ac Unit One Year 8 Months,Tile And Vinyl Floors, Close To Marco Island Shopping Centers,Beaches. Own your own land..No HOA FEES. This is NOT a 55+ community.

1532 Mainsail Dr, Naples, 34114 2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,500 | Condominium | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Live the Florida lifestyle this winter while enjoying expansive lake and golf course views from your screened lanai. This 2BR/2BA spacious second floor unit offers an abundance of natural light from the impact windows and sliding door. Additional features include tile throughout, open living and dining areas perfect for entertaining, washer & dryer in unit, plenty of storage throughout, and much more. This unit is located just steps to one of the two community pools. The amenities at Tropic Schooner include 2 community pools, BBQ/picnic areas, bocce, tennis, clubhouse, vehicle wash, paver walkways surrounded by tropical landscaping. Situated within a short drive to Marco and Naples famous beaches, dining, entertainment, and shopping.

293 Imperial Wildern Blvd, Naples, 34114 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Manufactured Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1987

You are going to LOVE the beachy décor and the comfortable, homey feeling when you enter this house. It is located at the end of the "little" lake so you have an unbelievable water view with a nice lake breeze. The back patio has been turned into your own little, private cabana where you can sit with your morning coffee and watch the sun rise to your right. It also offers a cute little sitting area just outside of the entry door. The trees in front of the home offer privacy. The home also offers a nice, roomy entry with a storage closet that features a stackable washer/dryer combo. Both inside and outside have ample storage areas. It has a brand new 3 ton Rheem air conditioner. It has two new awnings, 4 y/o water heater, Pergo flooring, new carpet in den, and much more.

