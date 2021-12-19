ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everglades City, FL

Top homes for sale in Everglades City

Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 2 days ago

(Everglades City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Everglades City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgBJ3_0dR5fn4J00

37 Amethyst Avenue, Naples, 34114

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This Charming well loved and meticulously maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath modular home is located in desirable Enchanting Shores. Enchanting Shores is a 55 plus boating community with Gulf access if you are a boater. There are also Tennis courts, Bocce courts , a Club house and a Community pool. The Clubhouse features entertainment, numerous club activities and social events. New windows have been installed. Storm shutters . his Home is being offered furnished ready to move in. The large workshop/laundry room is located right in your home. Enjoy cooking in the bright spacious kitchen. Family room with electric fireplace. Grab your suitcase and come relax in your large screened lanai or head out to the gulf from your community dock and enjoy a sunset cruise. Located close to Marco Island and all Naples has to offer.

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Aquilio, Keller Williams Marco Realty at 239-393-1350

Copyright © 2021 Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIAAORFL-2216374)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aa0d9_0dR5fn4J00

9 Salinas Dr, Naples, 34114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Manufactured Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1986

3 Bedrooms 2 Baths New Kitchen,New Windows Ac Unit One Year 8 Months,Tile And Vinyl Floors, Close To Marco Island Shopping Centers,Beaches. Own your own land..No HOA FEES. This is NOT a 55+ community.

For open house information, contact Diego E Figueroa, Premiere Plus Realty Co. at 239-732-7837

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221062937)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6jGc_0dR5fn4J00

1532 Mainsail Dr, Naples, 34114

2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,500 | Condominium | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Live the Florida lifestyle this winter while enjoying expansive lake and golf course views from your screened lanai. This 2BR/2BA spacious second floor unit offers an abundance of natural light from the impact windows and sliding door. Additional features include tile throughout, open living and dining areas perfect for entertaining, washer & dryer in unit, plenty of storage throughout, and much more. This unit is located just steps to one of the two community pools. The amenities at Tropic Schooner include 2 community pools, BBQ/picnic areas, bocce, tennis, clubhouse, vehicle wash, paver walkways surrounded by tropical landscaping. Situated within a short drive to Marco and Naples famous beaches, dining, entertainment, and shopping.

For open house information, contact Trent Peake, Coldwell Banker Realty at 239-262-7131

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221069545)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRrKY_0dR5fn4J00

293 Imperial Wildern Blvd, Naples, 34114

2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Manufactured Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1987

You are going to LOVE the beachy décor and the comfortable, homey feeling when you enter this house. It is located at the end of the "little" lake so you have an unbelievable water view with a nice lake breeze. The back patio has been turned into your own little, private cabana where you can sit with your morning coffee and watch the sun rise to your right. It also offers a cute little sitting area just outside of the entry door. The trees in front of the home offer privacy. The home also offers a nice, roomy entry with a storage closet that features a stackable washer/dryer combo. Both inside and outside have ample storage areas. It has a brand new 3 ton Rheem air conditioner. It has two new awnings, 4 y/o water heater, Pergo flooring, new carpet in den, and much more.

For open house information, contact Sheila Mae Gardineer, Keller Williams Realty Naples at 239-449-1000

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221079185)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Everglades City, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Marco Island, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Beaches#Water Heater#Community#Clubhouse#Premiere Plus Realty Co#Washer Dryer
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Everglades City Journal

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
10
Followers
317
Post
605
Views
ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy