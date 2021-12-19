Check out these homes for sale in Witter now

(Witter, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Witter will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

146 Cooper St, Huntsville, 72740 3 Beds 3 Baths | $222,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The appealing rc camden plan is rich with curb appeal with its inviting covered entryway and front yard landscaping. This two-story home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The foyer leads to the open-concept family room, dining area, and fully equipped kitchen with generous counterspace, corner pantry, and an island. Learn more about this home today!$0 Zero Down RD Loan Eligibility & Seller will pay up to $2000 of Buyers Closing Costs if using a preferred lender & title company. Less than 2 miles South of Highway 412, just off Highway 23. 2 miles from all Huntsville Schools and 5 minutes from Wal-Mart. All-electric homes with Energy Efficient Windows and Heat Pump Systems. 2-10 Buyers Warranty included with every Closing. Fully Sodded front & side yards. Taxes to be determined by County Assessor upon completion and are not known at this time. Contact Sales Professional for complete details.

For open house information, contact John Teague, Rausch Coleman Realty Group, LLC at 479-361-8834

County Road 25 Walker Mountain Road, Boxley, 72740 3 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Boxley Valley! 80 acres overlooking amazing Boxley Valley with Buffalo National River on two sides! This amazing property is only one mile from the Buffalo River and 7 miles to beautiful Ponca, Ar.! The 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath cabin has so many possibilities for the right imagination. Imagine sitting on one of the many decks of the cabin, overlooking Boxley Valley and not only hearing the elk bugle but watching an occasional elk come through the property as well as deer, bear, turkey and more! With 25 acres open and surrounded by mature hardwood, there's plenty of options for other cabin's or nightly rentals as the entire property has amazing views in any direction you look. Properties like this don't come along very often.

For open house information, contact Scott Leal, UNITED COUNTRY ROTH REALTY at 870-741-7557

4473 Madison 6060, Huntsville, 72740 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Looking to downsize and have a vacation type home with beautiful views all day long from your front deck and easy access with paved roads all the way but yet so close to town for shopping and restaurants? Come on over to Huntsville, AR for this 2bed/2bath home with a private setting situated on 1.10 acres m/l with mature trees that offer plenty of shade. Under deck storage for the lawn mower and other outdoor equipment. Less than 30 minutes to Fayetteville or Springdale, AR.

For open house information, contact Sheila Vines, Owens Realty and Auction at 479-559-2800

21397 Hwy 74, Huntsville, 72740 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,980 Square Feet | Built in 2007

5 bed/4 full bath/2 kitchens. 5,980 sqft living space. 2,900 sqft basement. Spanish title roofing. Flooring stained concrete/wood laminate. Formal dining room/open concept. Foyer ceilings 20 ft tall. In home Elevator. Vinyl fencing, waterfront Wharton creek, 2 ponds/creek on property with private waterfall lagoon! Ample outlets inside/exterior of home. Finished cabin w insulation/cedar walls/tile floor/stove. Landscaped for above ground gardens/concrete slab for shed/green house, LR has 180 degree views of property/Ozark/mnts/valley w tons of natural light, structure has about 1 million pounds of concrete. 4 car garage/additional space below. Covered RV port w electrical 30 amp. 360 degree views from patios. Home extremely energy efficient. Sits on 95 acres. Home has two wood burning stoves,2 h20 heaters,2 HVAC's/4 separate patio decks. 15 min to Ponca where elk and bears free range/20 min to Buffalo River/30 min to Beaver Lake/30 min to Eureka Springs/5 min to shopping necessities/35 min to Fayetteville. Paradise

For open house information, contact TJ Mohler, Collier & Associates at 479-274-0662