Check out these Jayton homes on the market
(Jayton, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jayton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Nice three bed one bath on 4.82 acres, carport , storage with plenty of out buildings or covered parking. Property has solar panels that provide the electricity for the whole property. Call today for a showing.
For open house information, contact Doug Neff, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160
Property has been used as a hunting cabin for hunters to stay in. 16 Dog Kennels in back yard, Three bedrooms and a large newer living area. Good water well with lots of room for a garden. Will make an inexpensive home, or housing for pipeline. oilfield, or other workers. Check it out! We will look at all offers!:)
For open house information, contact Angela Tomlin, Remax Of Abilene at 325-695-3730
