ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayton, TX

Check out these Jayton homes on the market

Jayton Post
Jayton Post
 2 days ago

(Jayton, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jayton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkF8l_0dR5flIr00

700 County Rd 157, Colorado City, 79518

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Nice three bed one bath on 4.82 acres, carport , storage with plenty of out buildings or covered parking. Property has solar panels that provide the electricity for the whole property. Call today for a showing.

For open house information, contact Doug Neff, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50042240)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dkmI_0dR5flIr00

902 Washington Avenue, Jayton, 79528

3 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Property has been used as a hunting cabin for hunters to stay in. 16 Dog Kennels in back yard, Three bedrooms and a large newer living area. Good water well with lots of room for a garden. Will make an inexpensive home, or housing for pipeline. oilfield, or other workers. Check it out! We will look at all offers!:)

For open house information, contact Angela Tomlin, Remax Of Abilene at 325-695-3730

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-13876449)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Abilene, TX
City
Jayton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesquite Ridge Realty#Dog Kennels#Remax Of Abilene
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Jayton Post

Jayton Post

Jayton, TX
4
Followers
188
Post
125
Views
ABOUT

With Jayton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy