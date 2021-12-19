Take a look at these homes on the Dickinson Center market now

(Dickinson Center, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dickinson Center. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5114 Blue Mountain Rd, St. Regis Falls, 12980 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This classic log home has two bedrooms, one bathroom & sits on over four acres of property. Enjoy a large 13 x 22 sun room! If you are looking for some solitude but still need some amenities, this log home or vacation cabin is well worth a look!

For open house information, contact Sean Burke, Northern Adirondack Realty at 518-483-7700

0 Reynoldston Rd, Brandon, 12966 1 Bed 0 Bath | $39,900 | Cabin | 253 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Here's your chance to own a remote, off-grid getaway. 12X29 cabin on 1.15 acres would be an ideal hunting camp, or base camp for snowshoeing/cross country skiing. The property borders 1,000 acres of state land (Deer River State Forest). Monitor heater, 4 bunk beds, wired for a generator, outhouse and wood shed.

For open house information, contact Richard Patrie, Marshall Realty at 518-483-2400

2023 State Highway 11 C, North Lawrence, 12967 4 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Brick waterfront home on the Deere River with 5.30 acres of land and a barn with 4 horse stalls. The barn needs work on one side and offers electricity. Beautiful setting and a fully remodeled home with new plumbing, wiring, new kitchen with butler stairway and the front and back enclosed porches. There is a large wrap around side deck and the back of the home has been recently painted. There are new pre finished solid hardwood floors. This home features very large rooms, an upstairs laundry room in the full bathroom and all new windows in the home. There is a beautiful staircase leading to the upstairs and new light fixtures. The owner installed a Rennai high efficient propane water heater and new pex plumbing. You should see what this home has to offer it could be the one!

For open house information, contact Michael E. Kassian, Kassian Real Estate, LLC at 315-769-0025

330 Church Street, Dickinson Center, 12930 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This 2-3 Bedroom Cape Cod Style Home is in great shape has Bedroom full Bath and Laundry Room on the Main floor-Kitchen-Living Room and Dinning Room all open floorplan one large Living area-2-large rooms upstairs one you walk thru to get to the other-property is very remote do not see a neighbor-wooded lot with trails that goes through-fire pit in the back-has a 1-Car attached Garage to a Foyer then to the Kitchen.This property is close to thousands of ac State land-great Hunting-Four wheeling-Snow Sledding ect.Home had a propane Hotwater Heater on demand in need od another

For open house information, contact Douglas Clark, North Country Realty at 518-483-0800