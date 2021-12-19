ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, IN

New Market-curious? These homes are on the market

New Market Bulletin
 2 days ago

(New Market, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Market than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0XTM_0dR5fjXP00

3904 West State Rd 32, Crawfordsville, 47933

2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Stunning views from every side of this home. Fields and woods surround this 2 bedroom brick ranch. A beautiful plot of land with 2 acres to roam on. A circle drive leads you to the covered front porch, where you can sit to enjoy the breeze & read a book. A living room/dining room combo is just off of the front door. Hardwood floors in most rooms. The kitchen in this home features wood cabinetry, a corner cabinet, and island area for extra cabinet/countertop space. Family room w/sliding glass doors lead you to the backyard. 1 1/2 baths, with the full bath being updated recently. A walk-in shower w/subway tile. If you have been searching for a bit of country, but still want to just be a few miles from town, start packing!

For open house information, contact Leslie Cooper Pyle, RE/MAX Real Estate Associates at 765-362-8617

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iTMW_0dR5fjXP00

3159 South Us Highway 231, Crawfordsville, 47933

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,981 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Warm and welcoming describes this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath log home on 2.8 acres in South Montgomery School District. 2 car attached garage, a utility shed, 200 amp, gas log fireplace, and a pellet furnace for additional warmth and savings. Newer HVAC. Spacious master suite with double vanities, walk-in closet. Upon entering the living room, the vaulted ceilings, the open concept, and the well maintained home is certain to please. Entertain your guests this holiday season in the kitchen with the center island using the appliances that get to stay. The grounds consist of great rural views that surround this lovely property. If you been looking for a quality built log home in a convenient location, this one is for you.

For open house information, contact Janet Zachary, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxEdf_0dR5fjXP00

1604 Plum Street, Crawfordsville, 47933

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 796 Square Feet | Built in 1928

An estate brings this property on the market! Cute Cute Cute!! You can move right into this bungalow home offering two bedrooms, living room, kitchen and formal dining room. The carpets are freshly cleaned, washer and dryer and stove are included. There is a small mud room at the back of the home. Roof is brand new, new shower in bath, new windows! Home also offers a detached two car garage! Close to shopping and schools! What a deal!

For open house information, contact Sally Chamness, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016tPr_0dR5fjXP00

506 Shady Lane, Crawfordsville, 47933

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Move-In Ready! Great east end buy in Crawfordsville Schools! This one level home offers two bedrooms (the master is nice size) and large living room with wood stove for those chilly evenings. Spacious kitchen with stove, fridge and washer dryer is offered too. You will love the full basement and the newer amenities. Outside you will find new paint on the home and garage, new roof on the detached 2 1/2 car garage. Dont miss viewing this home!

For open house information, contact Sally Chamness, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
