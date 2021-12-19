On the hunt for a home in Gatewood? These houses are on the market

(Gatewood, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gatewood. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

0 Hc 5 Box 221A, Doniphan, 63935 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 2000

The Affordable River Life! This home sits five minutes from Doniphan in River Forest Estates subdivision. It's a perfect weekend river getaway or inexpensive river home. Nothing fancy, just comfortable and close to the river and private community boat launch. There is a $150 charge per year for water from the community well. You will be hard pressed to find a less expensive place near Current River. River properties that start in this price range are very seldom move in ready. Large bedroom could be divided to make two bedrooms.

907 East Washington Street, Doniphan, 63935 2 Beds 1 Bath | $12,500 | Single Family Residence | 983 Square Feet | Built in 1931

2 bed 1 bath that had attic fire as seen in pictures. Owners never did anything after fire. Sold As-is. Cash sale only.

2338 Ripley Route J, Doniphan, 63935 1 Bed 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,023 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Check out this Mark Twain National Forest getaway property. This property sits a short drive from both the Current River and the Eleven Point River. Also located a short drive from many of the Ozarks beautiful springs that feed those rivers. With miles of forest in every direction this place is centrally located in the Ozarks' dense forested landscape. From the Irish Wilderness' amazing deer and turkey hunting to the fishing opportunities close by at Fourche Lake and Ripley County Lake, the location of this property is ideal for expeditions of all kinds. Whether you're looking for a place to get away for the weekend or you're simply looking for a place to live where the stars completely cover the sky, you should check this one out! House is a mobile home that's been added onto. The building closest to the road is the old Bardley store. The building behind it was the feed barn for the store. Comes with an old house and large barn that need work. Plenty of grass for a small hobby farm.

10 Wilkinson Lane, Doniphan, 63935 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Check out this newly remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath house outside of Doniphan sitting on 1 acre +/-. This home has central heat and air and is like new from flooring, paint, kitchen, bathrooms and the list goes on! Large back yard with older storage building and screened in back porch! This home won't last long at this price! Call today!

