Briggsdale-curious? These homes are on the market

(Briggsdale, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Briggsdale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

40301 County Road 33, Ault, 80610 4 Beds 1 Bath | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,516 Square Feet | Built in 1978

No HOA. No Metro District. Ranch home with walk-out in the country! Mountain views, 2 car garage and 2800 sf shop. Room for animals and hobbies. Less than 20 minutes to Fort Collins/I-25. Paved road and easy access to Northern Colorado adn Cheyenne WY. Mineral rights excluded. Recent upgrades to basement. Make it the master suite! 2 fireplaces.

220 E 3Rd St, Ault, 80610 2 Beds 0 Bath | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 606 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Priced To Sell! This property is a great opportunity for a first time home owner or a great investment property. One master bedroom with possibility for second non-conforming bedroom. Property is ideal for anyone looking to work with vehicles or tools. Three outbuildings with electrical, for storage or work. Fenced yard with alley access! A large carport that will hold four vehicles. Great location near beautiful downtown Ault. Conveniently located with easy commutes to Greeley, Ft. Collins!

27408 County Road 106 Rd, Ault, 80610 4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,014 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Over 6 acres in Ault School District. New 4 bed,2 bath(Luxury 5 piece for primary bedroom). Family room plus living room for extra space. 30x40 shop. House Hold Use Only Well. Any Oil and Mineral Rights are excluded.

43059 County Road 51, Ault, 80610 6 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,051 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Awesome opportunity for rural living with easy access. Approximately 2 miles off Highway 14. Bring your animals and toys, no HOA! Attached, heated 4 car drive-through garage. Has a lean-to and outbuilding, property fenced. Walkout basement with hot tub (included) in sunroom. Septic supports 4 bedrooms, 1250 gallons. Add on to tank to support additional 2 bedrooms or how about an office and exercise room? Tesla solar panels are owned. Roof is 8 months old, Class IV Impact Resistant. High end 6 burner Dacor stove/oven and Bosch dishwasher. Clothes washer and dryer included. Basement is framed with electric and finished full bath, mostly drywalled. 240 outlet in garage. Stick built. $5K Seller Concession. Credit balance for propane with Agfinity to be transferred to Buyer with tank topped off. All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

