ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggsdale, CO

Briggsdale-curious? These homes are on the market

Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 2 days ago

(Briggsdale, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Briggsdale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajbff_0dR5fhlx00

40301 County Road 33, Ault, 80610

4 Beds 1 Bath | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,516 Square Feet | Built in 1978

No HOA. No Metro District. Ranch home with walk-out in the country! Mountain views, 2 car garage and 2800 sf shop. Room for animals and hobbies. Less than 20 minutes to Fort Collins/I-25. Paved road and easy access to Northern Colorado adn Cheyenne WY. Mineral rights excluded. Recent upgrades to basement. Make it the master suite! 2 fireplaces.

For open house information, contact Jack M Taylor, Group Mulberry at 970-377-4979

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-955568)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjqmN_0dR5fhlx00

220 E 3Rd St, Ault, 80610

2 Beds 0 Bath | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 606 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Priced To Sell! This property is a great opportunity for a first time home owner or a great investment property. One master bedroom with possibility for second non-conforming bedroom. Property is ideal for anyone looking to work with vehicles or tools. Three outbuildings with electrical, for storage or work. Fenced yard with alley access! A large carport that will hold four vehicles. Great location near beautiful downtown Ault. Conveniently located with easy commutes to Greeley, Ft. Collins!

For open house information, contact Gary Maggi, RE/MAX Town and Country at 970-532-5096

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-952704)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OJnM_0dR5fhlx00

27408 County Road 106 Rd, Ault, 80610

4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,014 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Over 6 acres in Ault School District. New 4 bed,2 bath(Luxury 5 piece for primary bedroom). Family room plus living room for extra space. 30x40 shop. House Hold Use Only Well. Any Oil and Mineral Rights are excluded.

For open house information, contact Laura Mendoza, Real Estate Connections, Inc at 970-350-0963

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-956472)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf2zJ_0dR5fhlx00

43059 County Road 51, Ault, 80610

6 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,051 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Awesome opportunity for rural living with easy access. Approximately 2 miles off Highway 14. Bring your animals and toys, no HOA! Attached, heated 4 car drive-through garage. Has a lean-to and outbuilding, property fenced. Walkout basement with hot tub (included) in sunroom. Septic supports 4 bedrooms, 1250 gallons. Add on to tank to support additional 2 bedrooms or how about an office and exercise room? Tesla solar panels are owned. Roof is 8 months old, Class IV Impact Resistant. High end 6 burner Dacor stove/oven and Bosch dishwasher. Clothes washer and dryer included. Basement is framed with electric and finished full bath, mostly drywalled. 240 outlet in garage. Stick built. $5K Seller Concession. Credit balance for propane with Agfinity to be transferred to Buyer with tank topped off. All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

For open house information, contact Pam Jones, Resident Realty at 970-282-8585

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-956455)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Ault, CO
City
Briggsdale, CO
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Propane#Toys#House
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
12
Followers
295
Post
925
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy