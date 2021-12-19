House hunt Datil: See what’s on the market now

(Datil, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Datil. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

16 Farmer Way, Datil, 87821 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Located approximately 4 miles southwest of Datil, NM, this property contains 1.02 acres in the Homestead Subdivision. Improvements include a furnished 1,280 sq. ft. manufactured home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and four storage buildings. There is an enclosed room built on in the back and decking in the front of the house. Upgrades include beautiful Spanish tile flooring and a stove pipe area ready for a wood burning stove. Although the flooring is not completely finished, all materials are included with the sale. Heating is provided by central forced air. High speed internet is available through DSL. The terrain is varied with mature tree coverage providing plenty of seclusion. The property is near the Cibola National Forest providing the opportunity of hunting, hiking and trail riding.

26 Wild Horse Road, Datil, 87821 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2001 custom home is on 10.22 secluded acres in the Last Frontier Subdivision. Wilderness Study Area borders 3 sides with multitude of trees. The wood and native rock cabin consists of 3 levels: loft can be used as a second bedroom or office; main floor contains a large mudroom/dining room, high-ceilinged, beamed great room, kitchen with hand-crafted cabinets, master-bedroom with updated bath, and a large walk-out, partially-covered deck - all heated by a wood-burning stove; lower-level houses a laundry room, and two cold rooms for food storage and supplies. Bonus is a guest house built in 2017 with additional bedroom, bath, kitchenette, walk-in closet, word-burning stove, and of course fabulous views.

18 Buffalo Gap, Datil, 87821 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Great opportunity in Tee Pee Ranch! This beautiful, heavily treed lot at the end of the road offers peace and quiet, views of the Sawtooth mountains and clean mountain air. Well maintained 2003 Silvercrest has vinyl siding, a swap cooler, laminate and carpet flooring. Home offers a huge living/dining/kitchen area, perfect for family gatherings. Huge master has a walk in closet, fullbath and exrtra space for a home office, workout area or whatever the heart desires. There is a corral for livestock., a shipping container for a shop or saddle shed and room for gardens. Lot has electric, phone, DSL and a good well! Close to popular hunting units and Public land. Electricty, welll, septic and propane in place. come snag this gem in a quiet subdivisojn with few restrictions.

910 Greens Gap Road, Datil, 87821 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom built home on 36 acres approx. 30 minutes from Datil. Fabulous Panoramic views of surrounding mountains. 2 bedrooms, sleeping loft, 2 bathrooms, attic and basement. Lovely kitchen with Silestone countertops, Jennair cook top, and island/bar. Large pantry. Formal dining room and breakfast nook.Jacuzzi bath in 2nd bathroom with pocket doors to 2nd bedroom and laundry room. Laminate and tiled floors throughout. Wrap around enclosed porches with many windows. Fenced yard for the dogs. Many bookshelves and lots of storage throughout the house. Woodshed and well shed.Heat sources are wood burning stove, propane and electric heaters. Appliances stay. Covered tiled porch out front, small porch in the back. window seats in several rooms. Come see this immaculate and ready to move in Home!

