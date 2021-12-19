Take a look at these homes for sale in Wilsons

(Wilsons, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wilsons. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

347 2Nd Avenue, Alberta, 23824 3 Beds 2 Baths | $47,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,551 Square Feet | Built in 1913

This property is subject to Auction. The listed price the opening bid at the Auction. This property can be sold prior to the date of the Auction with an offer that is acceptable to the Seller.

For open house information, contact Ernie Rogers, Motleys Asset Disposition Group at 804-232-3300

14620 Madison Road, Dewitt, 23840 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1974

What a great find! Get seller financing on this cute home! It is the perfect deal to buy and rent out or to fix and flip for a nice profit! With 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 960 square feet, this home has had some updates including vinyl windows, updated electric panel, and more! Also enjoy its 1.14 acre lot. While there have been a few updates, the home needs repairs, TLC, and being sold “as-is”. For investors, this home will make a great investment property and should cash flow very well while building wealth! Finance Terms: 20% down, 9.99% interest, 15 yr Amort. w/5 yr balloon, personal guaranty, taxes/Ins escrowed, 3rd party servicing (Escrow/3rd party servicing at borrower’s expense). Lender’s title Ins. Closing costs for financing paid by borrower incl note/deed of trust/recording, etc.

For open house information, contact Mike Hogan, The Hogan Group Real Estate at 804-571-2900

15111 First Street, Dewitt, 23840 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Owner willing to finance! Investor special minutes from I-85 in DeWitt! This house needs a lot of work, but is ready for you to make your own. Much of the house has hardwood floors ready to be restored. The bad sections of flooring have already been removed so you can get a clear look at the work you'll need to do under the house to rebuild the rest of the flooring. Bring your contractor and get excited about what this house can become. Neighboring houses on both sides are already under renovation as well.

For open house information, contact Patrick Devlin, EXP Realty LLC at 703-665-3362

3336 Flat Rock Road, Blackstone, 23824 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Come check out this adorable home nestled on 2.10 acres in the country!! Beautiful serene area!! It's just something about this cute country home that just draws you in!! Another bonus..no water or sewage bill here! Come enjoy the peace of the wilderness..

For open house information, contact Virginia Van Orman, Commonwealth Real Estate Co at 804-561-5600