Take a look at these homes for sale in Atlantic

If you've been thinking about buying a home, there aren't many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Atlantic. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7042 Pine Creek Dr, Chincoteague, 23336 4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Don't let ALL this space intimidate you, this home is just waiting for you to complete to make it your own! Walls are ready to paint, heat pumps and ductwork installed, 2 water heaters, 4 BR septic installed. Downstairs is living room, large kitchen dining combo area, utility/laundry room, family room(or could be first floor bedroom if you wish). 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs. Design the kitchen to suit, no cabinetry in yet. Full concrete basement at ground level, with garage. Tons and tons of space for storage, cars, toys. Nicely located by the Carnival Grounds, and just a short walk to downtown Chincoteague. Property being sold as is where is, will not be completed prior to sale.

11380 Atlantic Rd, Assawoman, 23302 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,162 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Room to Grow! Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, Cape Cod style home which is situated on 1.5 acres of cleared land. The partially finished second floor is framed & has the potential to add 1200+- additional sq ft of living space. This home features a spacious living room w/fireplace, new carpeting, dining area, kitchen w/island, oak cabinetry, stainless appliances, 2 pantry closets, laundry/mud room, & a master bathroom with a huge corner tub & walk-in shower. Also included is an integrated backup generator serviced in 2019. Outside features include a huge detached garage w/oversized bay doors, tall ceiling, & space for a workshop. There is a rear deck & a screened-in front porch, offering great views of farm land. Minutes from Wallops Island & Chincoteague Island!

31091 Greta Rd, Atlantic, 23303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This fantastic home is up for sale and has been completely renovated inside and out. Starting with the exterior this home features, two spacious decks (front and back), new siding and new roof. The interior is decked out and all brand new including luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, fully tiled showers, new vanities, toilets (both bathrooms), new kitchen cabinets, counters and SS appliances. The center of the home is an open floor plan that is very inviting with lots of natural light gleaming through all of the windows. On one side of the home is the owners quarters with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other side boasts two more bedrooms and another full bathroom. 4.5 miles to NASA Main Base, 11 Miles to Chincoteague Island, 4.75 Miles to Wallops Island Flight Facility.

Lot 1352 Blackbeard Rd, Greenbackville, 23356 4 Beds 3 Baths | $436,402 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Inlet ll Model offered by Gemcraft Homes Elevation "A". Piling home capturing beautiful views of the Chincoteage Bay, 4BR/3BA 1750 sq ft. First level features Owners Suite w/Tray ceiling and large owners bath with double bowl sink, shower and walk-in closet. Also located on the main level is 2 additional BR's and laundry area and a 21x10 open deck. Second floor boosts a spacious great room and open kitchen with a center island and large pantry along and a 4th BR and full BA to complete the second level. Pictures may have upgraded features. Captains Cove Golf & Waterfront Community amenities offer: 9 Hole Pristine Golf Course, 3 Pools (2 Outdoor/1 Indoor), Fitness Center, Boat Ramp, Basketball & Tennis Court, Walking & Biking Trails, Dog Park and more. Call for more information.

