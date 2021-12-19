Check out these homes on the Fernwood market now

(Fernwood, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fernwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

151 Last Stop Ln, Fernwood, 83830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Rare Find - Beautiful Farm Homestead 28.20 acres with 1/4 mile river frontage on the St. Maries River. A comfy custom crafted exterior log cabin with sheetrock inside, barn, 20' x 20' unfinished guest cabin, detached single car garage w/ wood lean to. But wait there is more - a 25' x 90' incredible Shop - woodworking, canning kitchen, auto area, storage, and lean to that is massive. Unbelievable you can find garnets on the property too!

511 7Th Street, Fernwood, 83830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Extra Everywhere! Well kept older manufactured home is set up well with wood stove and porches on both sides. Highlight of property is BIG two story Garage/Shop/Apartment with huge insulated loft. This large structure has lean to's on both sides with RV hookups on one side and was built heavy duty for peace of mind. And apartment in rear comes furnished! 1994 32' Damon RV (good shape) included in sale. Property also has newer 324 sq ft cabin that is very attractive and wired with electricity (would not take much to hook up water and sewer which are close). Beautiful nearly flat parcel with park like feel. Fenced garden area with well thought out irrigation system includes good producing Blueberries, asparagus and a variety of fruit trees. Off the NE corner of Fernwood with easy access and flat roads. If you have a large family and/or lots of friends that want to come visit, this is property can fill the order!

43 Stagecoach Drive, Santa, 83866 3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,536 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Picturesque St. Maries River front (427') vintage style home on 3.50 acres with a year- round creek (Renfro Creek). This spacious 3 bedrm, 2 bath 3,536 sq ft custom blt 1959 home has so much charm. Beautiful pine wood walls and ceilings with a cabin feel, large size library/den (was used for homeschooling and additional food pantry, master suite that goes out to a covered deck, basement with nonconforming room and tons of storage. Southern exposure, level to gently sloping topography with easy access to the river. No Zoning, No Covenants-Conditions or Restrictions, No Homeowners Association, City water and sewer, nice county maintained rd. just off of Hwy 3 South. Partially fenced. Perfect for livestock. Fenced garden area. Not in the boundry of the Coeur d'alene tribal reservation.

565 Poplar Street, Clarkia, 83812 2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,297 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Historic Old School House in Clarkia! Your chance to own a piece of treasured North Idaho history and possess a fantastic opportunity. On the doorstep of Famous Outdoor Idaho this unique building and location offers almost endless possibilities. Many recent improvements have been done including new roof, large addition in rear, new detached Garage (36' X 24' with 14' wood shed in rear) and much more. Gymnasium used now as a Great Room still has wood flooring. Big kitchen that has been used commercially (Restaurant previously). Fenced for pets and privacy and paved County Road in front. Huge potential with all the room to work with and unique charm. Great location for recreational activities in the nearby Mountains and Streams whether you plan to use full or part time.

