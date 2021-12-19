La Barge-curious? These homes are on the market
(La Barge, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in La Barge. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Main floor living! Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Main bedroom with attached bathroom. Located on a 14,000+ square foot lot near Fontanelle Reservoir. Bonus, rural location with city water/sewer.
For open house information, contact JANNEL FOSSEN, AAA PROPERTIES LLC at 307-362-4911
Check out this cute home located in the heart of La Barge! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on a corner section of the lot. The home has a laundry area, basement, living area, and kitchen. There is a small storage shed east of the home. Don't miss out on this stick built home!
For open house information, contact Tracy Pape, Big Red Real Estate, LLC at 307-276-4900
