Check out these homes on the Crescent market now

(Crescent, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crescent. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11894 Chinquapin Dr, Crescent Lake, 97733 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Cozy Cabin Ranch Style home 3 bedroom, one and half bath at end of street. Knotty Pine interior. Wood burning stove for those snowy winter nights. Newer well. There are several outbuildings /shop for your toys and RV parking. Near Willamette Pass with Skiing, Cresent and Odell Lakes etc. If you like the outdoors and want away from crowds, this is a home for you. You must see this home. General store opening soon.

435 Stevens Street, Crescent, 97733 3 Beds 2 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If your looking for a whole city block, you have just found it! Front of property on Stevens is Zoned IL-R1. To be used as residential or commercial. Back of property is zoned R1. There are a total of 27 lots in this 1.68 acre property. Lots 1-18 off of 4th St backing to Potter St are 25X125 and lots off of 5th St backing to Potter are 50X100. Possibility of splitting lots of to sell. Residential home on lot was remodeled in 2017 with new drywall, flooring, interior paint, LED Lights, new cabinet and counters in kitchen, new vanities, toilets, shower, and tub/shower in primary bedroom. New pex waterlines. All doors are handicap accessible. New closets were also built in bedrooms. Exterior has been wrapped with new vapor barrier insulation and new siding.

18616 Diamond Peak Drive, Crescent Lake, 97733 3 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,526 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This thoughtfully designed mountain home is located in the popular Diamond Peaks neighborhood near Crescent & Odell Lakes and 10 miles from Willamette Pass Ski Area. The main level features an open floor plan with an extra-large kitchen w/granite countertops & backsplash, a vaulted living room w/a gas fireplace, and a dining room w/direct access out to a large, elevated deck w/peek-a-boo views to Crescent Lake, Red Top Mountain, & Diamond Peak. Downstairs, you'll find a large bonus room with built-in bunk beds, a full bath, lockable storage closets, and an oversized garage with a shop/exercise area. Just outside is an additional detached shed, a patio with a large hot tub, and half-court basketball striped onto the asphalt driveway outside of the garage. Original owners since it was built have lovingly used it as their year-round vacation home & as a short-term rental that has been profitable every year.

19268 Clear Spring Way, Crescent Lake, 97733 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come see this wonderful turnkey ready (with furnishings!) home in Crescent Lake Oregon. Nearby resorts along with Willamette Pass Skiing and snowmobiling. Large 24x24 Garage/shop. Quaint and cozy 2 story home comes furnished - all it needs is you! Outdoor firepit for entertainment. Community well. HOA includes snowplow.

