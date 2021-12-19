Take a look at these homes on the Dateland market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(Dateland, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dateland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LDmA_0dR5faas00

65868 E Ventura Rd, Dateland, 85333

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Mobile Home | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for privacy and space? This 1 acre beauty has over 1,700 + sf ft Lovely full length front porch looking south. Large garage started with cement and side walls in. Additional foundation for large garage/shop and guest casita already started too. Seller has added over 1,500 in additional finished space to the home, including an office, utility room, and hobby/family room space. Tile & laminate floors. Propane stove, heat pump, fireplace, skylight, sec. system., etc. So much potential! Call to see it!

For open house information, contact John Viken, CENTURY 21 Action Group Fthl at 928-345-2030

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20214027)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY75d_0dR5faas00

1838 N Camino Del Calle, Dateland, 85333

3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Mobile Home | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Country Living in the Desert is what you will find on this Fully Developed One Acre Lot with 1738 Sq Ft Home that comes with the one acre Next Door! If you want to get out in the open space and grow your food check out this 3 Bedroom Home with a Den, Remodeled Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Pantry, Dishwasher, Double Sinks in Master with Walk In Jetted Tub, His & Hers Closets, AZ Room, 2 Car Garage, Awesome Desert Landscaping & Fully Fenced & Gated. See Virtual Tour for More Pics!

For open house information, contact Carol Bennett, Arizona Home & Land Sales at 928-342-8375

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20210925)

See more property details

