Take a look at these homes on the Dateland market now

65868 E Ventura Rd, Dateland, 85333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Mobile Home | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for privacy and space? This 1 acre beauty has over 1,700 + sf ft Lovely full length front porch looking south. Large garage started with cement and side walls in. Additional foundation for large garage/shop and guest casita already started too. Seller has added over 1,500 in additional finished space to the home, including an office, utility room, and hobby/family room space. Tile & laminate floors. Propane stove, heat pump, fireplace, skylight, sec. system., etc. So much potential! Call to see it!

1838 N Camino Del Calle, Dateland, 85333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Mobile Home | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Country Living in the Desert is what you will find on this Fully Developed One Acre Lot with 1738 Sq Ft Home that comes with the one acre Next Door! If you want to get out in the open space and grow your food check out this 3 Bedroom Home with a Den, Remodeled Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Pantry, Dishwasher, Double Sinks in Master with Walk In Jetted Tub, His & Hers Closets, AZ Room, 2 Car Garage, Awesome Desert Landscaping & Fully Fenced & Gated. See Virtual Tour for More Pics!

