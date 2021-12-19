ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North San Juan, CA

On the hunt for a home in North San Juan? These houses are on the market

North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 2 days ago

(North San Juan, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in North San Juan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hr8wx_0dR5fZf100

15964 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville, 95919

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Are you looking for your own peace and quiet? A laid-back, in the country feel? We'll look no further. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 20 fully fenced private Acres with plenty of parking. This 20 Acres offers space for horses, cows, and more! The spacious Master bedroom located upstairs with a HUGE custom walk-in closet, large master bathroom also a privet balcony off the bedroom. The kitchen has upgraded Granite counters with an open concept and large island. This stunning property offers a wide verity of Trees including oak, Pine, apple and pear giving you a secluded property fill With endless possibilities. These 20 Acres are just stunning! Did I mention it also has a man-made pond that could be perfect for agricultural use! With views like this you could just sit back, relax and enjoy it! If you love blackberry’s, then you will enjoy eating them fresh off the property. Seller states the property has underground springs! Don’t miss your opportunity to make this home yours!

For open house information, contact Jamie Graves, Table Mountain Realty, Inc. at 530-534-5376

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-OR21265201)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ubx8x_0dR5fZf100

11460 Cement Hill Road, Nevada City, 95959

3 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautiful Cement Hill house and property, with solar! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2136 square feet with plenty of extra outbuildings for storage as well as fenced garden areas. Home was built in 1986, property is very level and usable. Only 5 minutes to downtown Nevada City! Very private location with large decks and covered gazebo; great for outdoor enjoyment and entertaining! This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property.

For open house information, contact JOHN MILLER, CENTURY 21 GOLD DUST REALTY at 530-277-5279

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-L21003C)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWEbk_0dR5fZf100

14997 Winther Way, Brownsville, 95919

2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Manufactured Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Tucked away in Brownsville, come see this private property sitting on 8 acres. Seller is willing to get a 433a for the right price. Which, would make this home lendable. Many things have been replaced such as: flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, skirting, water heater and even the toilet. Septic had been recently serviced and was made to accommodate a 3 bedroom 2 bath. Lots of potential here!

For open house information, contact Jessica Morris, Anderson Real Estate Sales at 530-809-1390

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SN21225651)

