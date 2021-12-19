Check out these homes for sale in Terlingua now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Terlingua, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Terlingua will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

65 Barnes Ave, Terlingua, 79852

1 Bed 1 Bath | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 713 Square Feet | Built in 2016

3.18 Acres of the Historic Terlingua Ghost Town! This rare find sits in perfect views of the Chisos Mts. and Reeds Plateau, just two doors down from the Starlight Theater. Made of Straw Bale and Stucco, this nightly rental home is truly unique. The property also features 2 historic ruins, a metal storm silo that could make for a neat second rental, and a metal barn, with plenty of room to dream. Call Skye today for more Information (432)294-3336

For open house information, contact Skye Farris, LEGACY REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE at 432-687-6500

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128289)

22720 Hwy 170, Terlingua, 79852

1 Bed 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Own Legendary Long Draw Pizza on 20 acres between Study Butte and Lajitas, minutes from historic Terlingua Ghostown, w Views of Chisos Mts in BBNP. Fully equipped, up and running restaurant with potential for RV Park, Investment, Business or Homestead, over 1000 ft of Hwy 170 frontage, 2/200 amp metered electric poles, 2 septics and a14x28 casita w bath and kitchenette for on site owner/manager or rental. Deep arroyos with potential gravel income. Room to grow and build, live, play, work, rare!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Neckar, Fathom Realty at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126136)

390 Ivey Rd., Ghosttown- Terlingua, 79852

7 Beds 9 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,211 Square Feet | Built in None

Terlingua's Historic Ghost Town BoatHouse is now available! Original home of Far Flung, converted into a Restaurant, Bar, & Music Venue over the years, it sits on 4.28 Acres, including 5 nightly rentals, several open camp site rentals, plus 2 other possible rentals. There are 2 historic ruins on this property that cover both sides of Ivey Rd. Just two doors down from the Starlight Theater & Terlingua Trading Co. Perfect business location, with endless possibilities! Call Skye for details.

For open house information, contact Skye Farris, LEGACY REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE at 432-687-6500

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128287)

900 Mariposa Mine Rd, Terlingua, 79852

2 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Over 100 Acres in the Original Terlingia! This property offers History, Privacy, Convenience, and Epic Vews! Located between Ghost Town & Lajitas, only 1 mile from Fm170! Close to both the State Park, and Big Bend National Park, this property features several mining ruins, and a completely Off Grid Gorgeous Rock and Stucco home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, out door shower, covered parking, workshop, inclosed patio, rocked patios, custom wood doors, rock archways, & So Much More! Call Today!

For open house information, contact Skye Farris, LEGACY REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE at 432-687-6500

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128306)

