Gary, WV

On the hunt for a home in Gary? These houses are on the market

Gary Post
Gary Post
 2 days ago

(Gary, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gary will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7mF9_0dR5fW0q00

46 Bland Street, Welch, 24801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Large basement also has a full bath. Covered patio off the kitchen with big yard. Plenty of parking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044tTe_0dR5fW0q00

375 Mountvista Ct, Bluefield, 24605

4 Beds 5 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,056 Square Feet | Built in 2004

One of a Kind Contemporary home is All That and Much Much More! Updates galore! Privacy Over 10 Acres! 4 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths. Freshly painted. Plentiful windows with mountain views! Updated Kitchen w newer appliances. Cathedral ceilings! Owners retreat on main level tray ceiling w spa type bath and walk-in closets. Beautiful spiral stairs! Lower Level features double-sided fireplace, rec room w bar, full bath storage and large theatre room! Also..Newly installed solar panels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwwSc_0dR5fW0q00

636 Fairway, Bluefield, 24605

7 Beds 10 Baths | $749,500 | Single Family Residence | 8,723 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Once in a lifetime opportunity! Beautiful estate with over 16,000 square feet of living space can be yours! This impressive custom-built home is situated on nearly 5 acres of partially wooded land. Walk into this home and see the impressive marble foyer with a large 3-tier water fountain, 24-foot ceiling and split-level living spaces. The octagon family room features another ceiling-height marble waterfall, 3-way fireplace and gorgeous mountain views. Schedule your appointment today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwKzn_0dR5fW0q00

113 Tolbert, Bluefield, 24605

2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,391 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is a perfect starter home or if you are looking for an investment opportunity. BRAND NEW roof (2021) with a warranty. This home sits close to Dudley Primary and local shops and restaurants. Larger master BR with bath on the main level. Newer paint on the main level and on the stair railing upstairs. Newer flooring in the living room. Larger yard to the right of the home. Enjoy your morning coffee on the back deck with the mountain views!!

