Top homes for sale in Kaycee

(Kaycee, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kaycee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

56 Mayoworth Road, Kaycee, 82639 3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful log home in a ranch like setting with mountain views. Enjoy 26 deeded acres bordering over 3,000 acres of public land. Home has a large yard with mature landscaping, water right and private pond. The home interior includes large windows, providing lots of natural light, the updated kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and storage, the master bath has a beautiful tile walk-in shower. Property features includes a guest cabin, 40x72 shop, barn, corrals, round pen, plus a roping arena. Enjoy City water. This property is close to town and easy access to I-25. You must see this property to enjoy all of the features it offers!https://view.ricohtours.com/83de11a0-6957-436f-99c2-d374179f950bhttps://www.dropbox.com/s/z90kv832lksh3eu/58%20Mayoworth%20.mov?dl=0 https://www.dropbox.com/s/y

For open house information, contact Wendy Greenough, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

42 Mayoworth Road, Kaycee, 82639 6 Beds 3 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,808 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Property includes 19 acres with a 6BR/3BA stick built home, 2 large Cleary buildings, and a Multi-Purpose steel framed building. Also included is the well established KC RV Park including 10 pull through full service RV sites, plus 10 all inclusive guest cabins. There is plenty of room for further expansion. The Park has outstanding hunting accommodations. Guest have everything they need including: a private skinning shed with cutting tables and freezer space. Horsemen have great overnight accommodations such as: stalls, round pen or turnout areas. Kaycee is a historic community and attracts visitors wanting to see the many local attractions.

