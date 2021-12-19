On the hunt for a home in Miles? These houses are on the market

(Miles, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Miles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

32 Diagonal, Savanna, 61074 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 648 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bed/1 bath, 2 Story - Craftsman style home in a residential neighborhood. There is a front screened porch, open rear porch, 2 stall attached garage (through exposed basement) with a large lot (.658 acres). The home is being sold AS IS and needs some updating but does have vinyl replacement windows, 3 year old roof/gutter guards on house and 1 year metal roof on garage. The front screened porch was updated (rail/steps/structure) and the house fully re-keyed.

10361 Becker Road, Savanna, 61074 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for one level living in the country, this may be the one. This property is situated on an estimated 0.62 acre lot (according to county zoning officer). It offers 1026 square feet of living area with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Entry into the home is into a large enclosed porch. There is a kitchen, formal dining room, and living room. Off of the kitchen is a sunroom/office with the washer and dryer hook up. Access to the 1 stall basement garage is from an asphalt driveway. Seller reported updates include kitchen remodel 2016, insulation 2014, bathroom remodel 2012, windows 2005 & 2008, porch 2007, water pump 2007, furnace 2006, updated electric & roof 2004.

1272 465Th Avenue, Sabula, 52070 3 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1961

If you are looking for a property as a small hobby farm, possible Hunting, recreational options & amazing views this is your place with 4 acres. There is a mix of some upgrades, (New Metal Roof '21, Bsmt water proofing, fresh exterior paint '21 & potential! You'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 full BA, living rm, 4 season rm, kit on the main floor & a lot of potential in the framed walk-out basement with wood burning FP and rough in for a second BA, & lots of storage. The large deck offers, a great place for cookouts, relaxing, & enjoying wonderful sunsets. Besides the amazing view. Don't miss out there is a new she-shed/man cave complete with electric fireplace, outbuilding located in the lower pasture, plus a wooded area great for outdoor activities and just a stones throw off a county road. This home is being sold as is.

11630 Oakton, Savanna, 61074 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in None

WELL MAINTAINED RANCH BRICK HOME ON 1.19 ACRE LOT, EXTERIOR FEATURES GARDEN SHED, WONDERFUL COUNTRY VIEWS, SHADED PATIO, INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE, 4 SEASON SUN ROOM, BIG BAY WINDOWS IN BACK AND FRONT, LARGE LIVINGROOM WITH BUILT IN BOOK SHELVES AND STONE FIREPLACE . MAIN LEVEL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH, MOSTLY FINISHED BASEMENT W/ ADDITIONAL BATHROOM.

