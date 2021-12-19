On the hunt for a home in Paulding? These houses are on the market

(Paulding, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paulding will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

53 Lake Eddins 163810A, Pachuta, 39347 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful water front home located on Lake Eddins. Great opportunity for a weekend retreat or second home. 2 Bedrooms/1bath. Large back porch. Gated community. Wildlife refuge, fishing and much more!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Malik, CENTURY 21 Howell Realty, Inc. at 601-483-2121

1452 Cr 39, Paulding, 39348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Needs both interior and exterior work. Good square footage for the money

For open house information, contact MARK TUCKER, Vines Realty at 601-261-3236