Paulding, MS

On the hunt for a home in Paulding? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Paulding, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paulding will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

53 Lake Eddins 163810A, Pachuta, 39347

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful water front home located on Lake Eddins. Great opportunity for a weekend retreat or second home. 2 Bedrooms/1bath. Large back porch. Gated community. Wildlife refuge, fishing and much more!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Malik, CENTURY 21 Howell Realty, Inc. at 601-483-2121

Copyright © 2021 East Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EMRMS-21-371)

1452 Cr 39, Paulding, 39348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Needs both interior and exterior work. Good square footage for the money

For open house information, contact MARK TUCKER, Vines Realty at 601-261-3236

Copyright © 2021 Laurel Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBRMS-30513)

With Paulding News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

