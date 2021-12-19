Take a look at these homes on the Red Feather Lakes market now

(Red Feather Lakes, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Red Feather Lakes. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2292 Ottawa Way, Red Feather Lakes, 80545 2 Beds 1 Bath | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1988

CUTE MOUNTAIN BUNGALOW, Crystal lakes, Come on up and enjoy the Colorado Lifestyle, Go fishing - Enjoy the great outdoors in NoCo, This cute little cabin has 2 bedrooms, one full bath, Sits on an acre of Pine + Fir trees. GREAT WELL w/ septic system-leach field, Just a little over hour drive to Fort Collins AND a world away, Close to stocked trout ponds, streams+ big lake. Deer/Wildlife abound, 4 Wheeler-Canoe-John Boat can be included, Nearby vast National Forest to hike & explore, Affordable Family Mtn Cabin for Sale, Call Today-See it for yourself

26130 Buckhorn Rd, Bellvue, 80512 2 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Looking for privacy in the mountains, yet close to town? This totally solar home will welcome you every day of the year. Lovely A Frame home that offers quiet days with fabulous sunrises, summer brings colorful hummingbirds, moose, deer, & many other local friends. Charming open concept home with large kitchen and lots of storage. 2x6 construction, creek along property. Spring fed cistern. Buckhorn road is being updated & is maintained through winter. Close to Roosevelt National Forest for lots of recreational possibilities. Pre-inspected.

90 Autumn Sun Ln, Red Feather Lakes, 80545 2 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 838 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Cute and cozy, 838 sq. feet., 2-bedroom, 1 full bath, end-of-the-road property. Open living room and dining room, plenty of cabinet space in the roomy kitchen. Full bath features a claw-foot tub and a pedestal sink. Cabin has a back porch for more room and storage. Sun room at entrance for great resting and relaxing area. Property has outbuildings and beautiful rock outcroppings. Walking distance to Letitia and Dowdy Lakes; fishing membership could be purchased for the 8 lakes of Red Feather.

39 Beaver Meadows, Red Feather Lakes, 80545 2 Beds 3 Baths | $259,950 | Single Family Attached | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1981

CONDO OVERLOOKING PONDS ON NORTH POUDRE, Welcome to Beaver Meadows, North Fork Condo 3, This 2 bedrm, 2 &1/2 bath condo was built in 1981 with balconies on both levels, living room fireplace, open kitchen floor plan, storage unit, parking, Walk to National Forest with miles of trails, Enjoy the Colorado lifestyle in the great outdoors with a cool place to hang out, Always things to do, Excellent trout fishing on stocked ponds, Horseback riding, hunting, mtn biking, winter activities like snow tubing and skating, Close to Red Feather Lakes Village, just an hour north of FoCo and a world apart from the city, Great weekend get away or rental or both, Nothing to do but have Fun, Building/Grounds are covered by dues. Call for more information.

