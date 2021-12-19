Take a look at these homes on the market in Ellsworth

(Ellsworth, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ellsworth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

404 Broad Street, Story City, 50248 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This story and a half home is located on a corner lot near historic downtown Story City. With over 1395 square feet of living space this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a workable kitchen, main floor laundry, main floor bedroom, mud room and enclosed front porch. The property is being sold as is. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity - call today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Marolynn Berrett, Hunziker & Assoc.-Boone at 515-432-8699

403 Elizabeth Street, Radcliffe, 50230 3 Beds 1 Bath | $22,500 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Looking for a project? This can be yours! Needs work and maybe more that just a little, but it will be just right for some buyer! Price is right and just think of the possibilities!

For open house information, contact Debra Stolee, Norsemen Realty Team - Friedrich Iowa Realty at 515-733-2922

300 E Heise Street, Roland, 50236 1 Bed 1 Bath | $52,900 | Condominium | 708 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Who needs to go south for the winter when you can enjoy maintenance free small town living! Leave all your house worries behind with this over 55 independent living community. No stairs to worry about with your zero entry 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo. The unit has a handicap accessible shower, grab bars and laundry in the unit! Additional features with your membership include an attached garage with 1 stall for the unit, a unit specific storage room, community room, community laundry, exercise/craft room and suite available for overnight guests to stay in. The monthly dues include all utilities, cable tv, garbage, property taxes, snow removal and yard care. Enjoy easy living with neighbors close by for socializing!

For open house information, contact Kempe, Anna, Keller Williams Ankeny Metro at 515-965-9100

921 Henryson St., Story City, 50248 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction twin home in the new Larson Heights Subdivision. 1557 finished sq. ft. home with 3 bed 2 bath and all living on one level. This slab on grade product is a popular layout with great finishes. Covered patio out back will be the perfect gathering spot to relax or enjoy with family/friends. Estimated completion date of construction is December 2021.

For open house information, contact Tyler Frederiksen, Norsemen Realty Team - Friedrich Iowa Realty at 515-733-2922