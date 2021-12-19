ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bliss, ID

Take a look at these homes for sale in Bliss

Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Bliss, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bliss will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3tgu_0dR5fQiU00

985 Justice Grade, Hagerman, 83332

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in None

ONE IN A MILLION PROPERTIES IN HAGERMAN. This property sits right next to the beautiful Billingsley Creek. Own your own waterfront property. Home is 1892 sqft with newer roof, flooring, windows, fencing, electrical. Take in breathtaking views every minute of the day, Sparkling water flowing year round, fish from your deck or enjoy kayaking right off your property. Fruit trees, lush landscaping. Walk from the property to the Wilderness Management , or the Billingsley Creek Reserve. Definitely ONE OF A KIND !

For open house information, contact Cindy Douville, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814384)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuZY5_0dR5fQiU00

512 River Road, Bliss, 83314

6 Beds 4 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,484 Square Feet | Built in 2016

VIEWS - world class views of the canyon and breathtaking sunsets all from your private deck. 1.6 miles to nearest river access with popular river floating routes. This 5,482 sf custom home in the Hagerman Valley has all of the features you would want, 1.14 acres, 6 beds, 3.5 bath, 2 living spaces, large rec room that could be converted to AIRBNB above the garage, 2nd master designed for handicap access, Gourmet kitchen, fresh SPRING WATER. No CC&Rs. This home offers it all and is a must see.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Orton, Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho at 208-734-1991

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816711)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7feG_0dR5fQiU00

1289 E 2350 S, Bliss, 83314

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,255,555 | Single Family Residence | 3,975 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Awesome horse set up on 16.099 acres 20/30 minutes from Jerome or Twin Falls. 60 x 140 Indoor riding arena, also an outdoor riding arena, tack rooms, pastures, horse shelters. 19 shares of NSCC water. Buyer could possibly sell 3 shares. Very nice 5 bed 3 bath, 3975 sq ft home. Plenty of room for trucks, trailers and RV's. Bring all your toys. No CCR's. Close to Malad Gorge State Park. Possible owner carry with large down payment.

For open house information, contact Dan Wise, Canyon Trail Realty, LLC at 208-324-3354

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98808171)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerman, ID
City
Bliss, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#The Wilderness Management#Silvercreek Realty Group#Sf Custom#Cc R#Nscc#Ccr
Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
10
Followers
318
Post
827
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy