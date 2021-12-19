Take a look at these homes for sale in Bliss

(Bliss, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bliss will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

985 Justice Grade, Hagerman, 83332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in None

ONE IN A MILLION PROPERTIES IN HAGERMAN. This property sits right next to the beautiful Billingsley Creek. Own your own waterfront property. Home is 1892 sqft with newer roof, flooring, windows, fencing, electrical. Take in breathtaking views every minute of the day, Sparkling water flowing year round, fish from your deck or enjoy kayaking right off your property. Fruit trees, lush landscaping. Walk from the property to the Wilderness Management , or the Billingsley Creek Reserve. Definitely ONE OF A KIND !

512 River Road, Bliss, 83314 6 Beds 4 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,484 Square Feet | Built in 2016

VIEWS - world class views of the canyon and breathtaking sunsets all from your private deck. 1.6 miles to nearest river access with popular river floating routes. This 5,482 sf custom home in the Hagerman Valley has all of the features you would want, 1.14 acres, 6 beds, 3.5 bath, 2 living spaces, large rec room that could be converted to AIRBNB above the garage, 2nd master designed for handicap access, Gourmet kitchen, fresh SPRING WATER. No CC&Rs. This home offers it all and is a must see.

1289 E 2350 S, Bliss, 83314 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,255,555 | Single Family Residence | 3,975 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Awesome horse set up on 16.099 acres 20/30 minutes from Jerome or Twin Falls. 60 x 140 Indoor riding arena, also an outdoor riding arena, tack rooms, pastures, horse shelters. 19 shares of NSCC water. Buyer could possibly sell 3 shares. Very nice 5 bed 3 bath, 3975 sq ft home. Plenty of room for trucks, trailers and RV's. Bring all your toys. No CCR's. Close to Malad Gorge State Park. Possible owner carry with large down payment.

