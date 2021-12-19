ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry, MT

On the hunt for a home in Terry? These houses are on the market

Terry Dispatch
Terry Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Terry, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Terry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

612 Garfield Avenue, Other-See Remarks, 59349

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,999 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable living with great storage in Terry, Montana! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom mobile home will house you and your vehicles with ease. The home is 12’ x 50’ with an addition of 16’ x 24’. The addition is unique with a built-in bar for optimal entertaining options. The wood burning stove warms the air with a comforting aroma. The lot is well kept and neat with the garage in the back and additional parking in the front. The large shed can store all your toys and tools. The Yellowstone River is the constant of the community with recreational opportunities of fishing, boating, floating, and more. Find peace in the small, close-knit community!

For open house information, contact Megan Pirtz, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322656)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcWia_0dR5fOCG00

612 Garfield Ave, Terry, 59349

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,999 | Mobile Home | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable living with great storage in Terry, Montana! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom mobile home will house you and your vehicles with ease. The home is 12' x 50' with an addition of 16' x 24'. The addition is unique with a built-in bar for optimal entertaining options. The wood-burning stove warms the air with a comforting aroma. The lot is well kept and neat with the garage in the back and additional parking in the front. The large shed can store all your toys and tools. The Yellowstone River is the constant of the community with recreational opportunities of fishing, boating, floating, and more. Find peace in the small, close-knit community!

For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Havre MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSMT-21-465)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Terry, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Montana State
Montana Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Toys#Mt#Corder And Associates#Llc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Terry Dispatch

Terry Dispatch

Terry, MT
7
Followers
271
Post
534
Views
ABOUT

With Terry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy