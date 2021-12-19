On the hunt for a home in Terry? These houses are on the market

(Terry, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Terry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

612 Garfield Avenue, Other-See Remarks, 59349 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,999 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable living with great storage in Terry, Montana! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom mobile home will house you and your vehicles with ease. The home is 12’ x 50’ with an addition of 16’ x 24’. The addition is unique with a built-in bar for optimal entertaining options. The wood burning stove warms the air with a comforting aroma. The lot is well kept and neat with the garage in the back and additional parking in the front. The large shed can store all your toys and tools. The Yellowstone River is the constant of the community with recreational opportunities of fishing, boating, floating, and more. Find peace in the small, close-knit community!

For open house information, contact Megan Pirtz, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224

