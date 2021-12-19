On the hunt for a home in Cameron? These houses are on the market

(Cameron, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cameron than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

129 Breaker Dr, Cameron, 70631 6 Beds 6 Baths | $548,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't miss out on your chance to own a custom, luxury beach home! This beauty is a 6 bedroom 5 1/2 bath (4 ensuite) on an 88x177 lot in Johnson Bayou Louisiana. Beautiful open concept living/dining/kitchen is the perfect place to host lots of friends and family. With 2856 sq ft, there is plenty of space for everyone. The kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry with granite countertops and print resistant stainless steel appliances. The large island seats 8 and the tropical seating will stay with the home. The large living area has a rustic cypress fireplace and an awesome view of the gulf. There are 6 large bedrooms in the home as well as 2 soaking tubs, 4 showers and an outdoor shower and foot wash to use after a long day at the beach. There are bamboo blinds in the bedrooms and lots of storage space. This retreat also has a passenger elevator which is an awesome bonus! Stove, microwave, refrigerator, televisions, most bedroom furniture as well as other furniture and dÃ©cor will stay with the home (please email for a complete list) Under the home, you will find enclosed covered parking with wifi enabled garage doors, storage, workshop room with plenty of space and a half bath. Other amenities include: 2 AC units, 2 water heaters, showcase double hung impact resistant windows, Neuma high impact door, full screens for windows, irrigation, security system, whole house surge protectors, Wifi enabled thermostats, sprinklers and garage doors. List of extras on this place is too long to list them all. Please call or email for a complete list. Home sits on a large lot with a beautifully manicured yard. Sit on the large porch and drink coffee, watch the birds and enjoy the breeze. Words do not do this one justice. Call for an appointment to view. Beautiful home in a beautiful area! Words do not do this one justice. Priced at $548,000.

For open house information, contact Amy Henry, McBryde and Associates Realty at 318-256-2121

119 Breaker Drive, Cameron, 70631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 2004

WATERFRONT on the Gulf of Mexico!! Looking for a rare find? We have it! This home is nothing short of amazing with its own private beach. Dead end road in a quiet upscale subdivision. Home had very little damage from Hurricane Laura which proves the strength of this beauty. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy a breath of fresh air or a cup of coffee and enjoy the sunrise/sunset on the covered 12x39 porch overlooking the beach. Roof was replaced in November 2020, all plumbing has been replaced and upgraded under home with insulation, brand new hot water heater and approx. an 8x10 workshop. Fishing, crabbing, shelling and/or relaxing in the sun is just a few steps away!! Call your agent TODAY to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact HAYLIE MENARD, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601