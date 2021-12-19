Check out these Pomerene homes on the market

(Pomerene, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pomerene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

70 N Horned Owl Lane, Saint David, 85630 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,222 Square Feet | Built in 2021

***THE ULTIMATE DREAM*** ARIZONA PREFERRED PROPERTIES IS OFFERING THIS EXQUISITE CUSTOM HOME AS A PRE-SALE TO BE BUILT ON 184 ACRES (5 PARCELS FRONTING ON 5 ROADS) * SEE INTERIOR RENDERING PHOTOS & HOME SITE * THINKING OF A FAMILY ESTATE WELL HERE IT IS LIKE NO OTHER * INFRASTRUCTURE IN READY TO PLUG-IN AND START BUILDING * LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DRAGOON MOUNTAIN RANCH PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY * MAGNIFICENT 360' DEGREE MOUNTAIN AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS OF BENSON, SIERRA VISTA & TOMBSTONE * SUNSETS TO DIE FOR * STARY NIGHTS FEELS LIKE YOU CAN TOUCH THE STARS * PRIVATE ACCESS TO CORONADO NAT'L FOREST W/ MILES OF HIKING & EQUESTRIAN TRAILS TO EXPLORE * OWNER/AGENT MAY CARRY LAND FINANCING AS WELL * MINUTES TO BENSON AIRPORT & GOLF COURSE ***BEST KEPT SECRET IN TUCSON*** ***** LOW TAXES !!

125 N Kempton Way, St. David, 85630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Neat and clean inside and out and waiting for the next loving family. Large Lot (.88 Acre) on Cul De Sac, in green, friendly St. David. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Comfy bedrooms, Efficient kitchen. Two full baths. Low care landscaping.

92 N Horned Owl Lane, St. David, 85630 4 Beds 3 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,202 Square Feet | Built in None

*** ARIZONA PREFERRED PROPERTIES IS OFFERING THIS EXQUISITE QUALITY CUSTOM HOME AS A PRE-SALE TO BE BUILT ON 36.34 ACRE CUL-DE-SAC PARCEL * SEE INTERIOR RENDERING PHOTOS & HOME SITE * SOARING CEILINGS * POOL INCLUDED * THINKING OF A FAMILY ESTATE WELL HERE IT IS LIKE NO OTHER * LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DRAGOON MOUNTAIN RANCH PRIVATE GATED ENCLAVE * MAGNIFICENT 360' DEGREE MOUNTAIN AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS OF BENSON, SIERRA VISTA & TOMBSTONE * SUNSETS TO DIE FOR * STARY NIGHTS FEELS LIKE YOU CAN TOUCH THE STARS * PRIVATE ACCESS TO CORONADO NAT'L FOREST W/ MILES OF HIKING & EQUESTRIAN TRAILS TO EXPLORE * OWNER/AGENT MAY CARRY ADDITIONAL LAND FINANCING AS WELL * MINUTES TO BENSON AIRPORT & GOLF COURSE ***BEST KEPT SECRET IN TUCSON*** ***** LOW TAXES !!!

2006 W Cave Cotton Loop, Benson, 85602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A delightful home just 10 minutes West of Benson city center & within half an hour drive of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Wilcox & Tombstone! This 3bdrm, 2 bath , 2 car garage Mediterranean style stucco home with tile roof is just what you are looking for! Easy care front & back yard backing up to green area/wash so there's lots of privacy. All kitchen appliances stay- with stainless steel finishes. Granite counters! Tile floors in wet areas. Indoor laundry room. Ceiling fans with lights in all rooms. Wood tone Venetian blinds thru-out. Vertical blind on sliding glass door to covered patio. Natural gas heat and refrigerated A/C. Garden tub & separate shower in maser bath. Lots of storage. New carpet & interior paint. Quiet cul-de-saq location! What's not to love? Make this your new home today!

